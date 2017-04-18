U. S., Cuba, others to participate in African Drums Festival

Related News

No fewer than 20 cultural troops from the U.S. and 10 African countries have confirmed their intentions to participate in the African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Secretary to the Ogun government, Taiwo Adeoluwa, who disclosed this on Tuesday at a news conference to unveil the official logo of the festival, said it would hold from April 20 to April 22 in Abeokuta.

He said that 12 states in the country had also confirmed their participation in the festival, which he described as an expanded form of the maiden edition of the Nigerian Drums Festival held in Abeokuta in 2016.

He said that the growth and acceptance of the festival as a melting-pot for cultural fraternity necessitated the need to yield to the demand to scale up its scope beyond Nigeria to include the African continent and other countries.

“The legion of commendations and acknowledgements showered on the first edition were as a result of the cultural renaissance it created on the African continent, particularly with the unveiling of the world’s tallest drums of 17 and 18 metres at the event.

“We are working toward the registration of the tallest drum in the Guinness book of records as part of efforts to stamp the state and Nigeria on the world map,” he said.

Mr. Adeoluwa explained that the festival was packaged as an avenue to enhance the economic value of its citizenry by showcasing talents and the rich cultural heritage of the state.

“We are indeed astonished by the high level of confirmation by over 20 cultural troupes from within Nigeria, across Africa and even the U.S.,” he said.

Foreign countries, which have confirmed their participation, according to Mr. Adeoluwa include Togo, Haiti, Republic of Benin, Congo Brazzaville, Burkina Faso and the U.S.

The state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, while unveiling the logo, assured that the numerous guests, who would be attending the event from across the world that “they will have a feel of our dear state and its hospitality”.

Mr. Amosun, who was represented by the deputy governor, Yetunde Onanuga, said: “We are proud to showcase the display of different drums, dances, and performances from different parts of Africa as an integral part of our cultural heritage, which must be preserved.”

