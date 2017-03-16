Acclaimed South African artist found guilty of murdering sex worker

zwelethu

Internationally acclaimed South African artist, Zwelethu Mthethwa, was on Thursday found guilty of murdering a sex worker in the city of Cape Town in April 2013.

“The Western Cape High Court convicted Mthethwa, whose paintings and photographs have been shown in over 50 solo exhibitions around the world of murder.

“The conviction was based on footage from a surveillance camera and a car tracking device,’’ a media report said.

It said that the video footage showed the 57-year-old artist parking his Porsche, crossing the road and striking down a woman on a sidewalk.

“He then repeatedly and forcefully kicked and hit the woman’s head and body and drove off in his car.

“The 23-year-old sex worker’s dead body was found by a security guard about an hour after the incident,’’ the media report noted.

Judge Patricia Goliath said the camera footage acted as a “silent witness.’’

However, Mthethwa did not testify or hand in a plea. (dpa/NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.