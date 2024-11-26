The Borno State Government has created a ministry of livestock and fishery development, saying the move was to align its development strategy with federal government initiatives, and boost the state’s economic potential.

Governor Babagana Zulum made the announcement on Tuesday during the swearing in of two commissioners at the council chambers of the Government House.

Mr Zulum stressed the importance of livestock and fisheries as vital sectors with untapped revenue potential.

He said the new ministry would focus on high-yield livestock breeds, milk production and fisheries, targeting both domestic consumption and export opportunities.

The governor said that “no state government can make substantial money in livestock alone, but we believe with the right investment and political will, the sector can generate significant revenue.”

He said that the growing demand for milk by yogurt companies and the proximity of Maiduguri to Asian and Arab markets, are great opportunities for dairy exportation.

The governor, therefore, assigned his deputy, Umar Kadafur, to oversee the activities of the new ministry, citing his practical experience and passion for livestock development.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He said “livestock development is not just about academic qualifications, it is about practice and the deputy governor has demonstrated capability in that regard.”

According to him, the ministry will prioritise procuring high-yielding livestock varieties, enhancing milk production and creating sustainable rural projects to support

local communities.

READ ALSO: Tinubu speaks on revival of Port Harcourt refinery

He said projects in Mafa, Gajiram and in Southern Borno would soon be launched under the new ministry’s purview.

The governor urged civil servants and ministry personnel to take ownership of the new initiative, adding that the ministry’s success would contribute to the state’s long-term economic stability and self-reliance.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

