The Nigerian cocoa market stands the risk of losing its place in the global competition if it fails to take advantage of the extension of the deadline for new European Union’s Deforestation-free Products Regulation (EUDR), an industry player has warned.

Cocoa is one of the products affected by the EU’s new regulation, and records have shown that the EU is the major importer of Nigerian cocoa beans, importing about 77.73 per cent.

The Managing Director of Johnvents Industries Limited, Caroline Omotoso, gave the warning while speaking with journalists in Akure.

The company owns one of Nigeria’s largest cocoa processing factories with an annual capacity of 18,000 metric tonnes.

FG’s intervention

The Federal Government of Nigeria had constituted the National Task Force (NTF) on EUDR compliance, led by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari.

The minister was to coordinate stakeholders, develop a traceability system, and engage with the EU on adjusting the compliance timeline.

Ms Omotoso, however, said while the step by the government was commendable, it must do more by urgently adopting drastic measures to comply with the EUDR.

She said compliance was key for the nation to secure her right place in the global cocoa market.

About new EU rules

The rules by the EU was to guarantee that the products EU citizens consume do not contribute to deforestation or forest degradation worldwide.

It is also to ensure that promoting the consumption of deforestation-free products and reducing the EU’s impact on global deforestation and forest degradation, the new EUDR is expected to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss.

The rule entered into force on 29 June 2023, with an implementation period through December 31, 2024, after which it was to take full effect. However, an extension to December 2025 has been granted.

Ms Omotoso’s pleas

Ms Omotoso disclosed that for the nation to comply with the EUDR, there would be need for “revising and remapping of protected areas, implementing thorough risk assessments, and creating clear, accessible guidelines for farmers and companies to follow.”

She emphasised that the compliance to EUDR could only be achieved through combined efforts by all relevant stakeholders, including “the government, private sector, and civil society to fully meet the EUDR’s stringent requirements.”

She said: “At Johnvents, we are taking proactive steps, such as conducting thorough risk assessments, working to achieve 100 per cent polygon mapping for farms in our network, and instituting rigorous policies against human rights abuses and child labour.

“These measures not only prepare us for EUDR compliance but also help to create an ethical, transparent supply chain that benefits both producers and consumers alike.”

She said with the revised December 2025 deadline for compliance, Nigeria stands at a critical crossroad, noting that the regulation presents both challenges and opportunities for the nation’s cocoa industry.

“While the extension grants more time, it also accentuates the urgency for Nigeria to take decisive action to meet these standards, secure its market access, and ensure a sustainable future for millions of smallholder farmers who rely on agriculture for their livelihoods,” she added.

She warned that a significant portion of Nigeria’s cocoa industry relies on smallholder farmers who often lack the resources, technology, and knowledge required to adopt sustainable farming practices.

Ms Omotoso further noted that: “Transitioning to regenerative agriculture – which can improve yields, protect forests, and increase resilience to climate change – requires training, financial support, and access to resources.

“If we don’t act swiftly to empower these farmers, they may be left behind, potentially losing access to the EU market and endangering their livelihoods.”

