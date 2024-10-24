President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to revamping Nigeria’s livestock industry to stimulate prosperity and maximum benefits.

The president gave his reassurance while delivering his remarks at the opening of a two-day Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms on Thursday at the State House in Abuja.

“Our shared mission is clear: we aim to transform the livestock sector from its current subsistence model into a thriving, commercialised industry, an industry that significantly contributes to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and provides decent jobs and sustainable livelihoods for our growing population,” Mr Tinubu said, according to a statement from his office.

The Nigerian leader said the country has about 563 million chickens, 58 million cattle, 124 million goats, 60 million sheep, and 16 million pigs, an indication that the livestock sector’s potential is immense.

He emphasised that Nigeria is the leading livestock producer in West Africa, but that despite this vast resource, “we face stark realities.”

Livestock reform

On 9 July, Mr Tinubu inaugurated a committee to implement his government’s livestock policy. At the time, the president announced that he would chair the committee, while Attahiru Jega, a former election chair, would be his deputy and co-chairperson.

While many Nigerians criticised the development, some lauded the move, including APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, who said it would allow the government to focus on livestock production and its associated benefits.

However, critics argued that it would further increase the size of the government, which many, including the Tinubu administration, have argued to be bloated. The Tinubu administration had said it would implement the Orasanye report, which called for a leaner government by scrapping some government institutions and merging others.

When Mr Tinubu first spoke about the proposed ministry, he said it would allow Nigeria to address the lingering crisis between herders and farmers, increase livestock and dairy production, and also increase export earnings from associated products.

“This sector will boost agricultural productivity, enhance export opportunities and stimulate economic growth by fostering a robust value chain that benefits farmers, processors, herders, distributors and consumers alike,” he said.

Similarly, on 26 July, while meeting with the Botswana High Commissioner, Phildi Kereng, Mr Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s readiness to develop robust cultural and economic cooperation, including in livestock production, with the Southern African country.

On Wednesday, amidst ongoing cabinet reshuffling, Mr Tinubu appointed Idi Maiha as the pioneer minister of the newly created Livestock ministry.

Worrisome statistics

On Thursday, the president said Nigeria’s annual production of animal-source foods, like milk at 0.7 billion litres, meat at 1.48 million Tonnes and eggs at 0.69 million metric Tonnes, falls far short of the country’s needs.

“Our per capita consumption levels—8.7 litres of milk, 9 kg of meat, 3.5kg or 45 eggs per year—are troublingly low compared to global averages. These are 44 litres of milk, 19 kg of meat and between 160 and 180 eggs per year,” Mr Tinubu said.

He explained that what is more worrisome is the average milk yield by cow breeds managed by pastoralists. This, he said, is a mere 0.5 to 1.5 litres per day, compared to a global average of 6.6 litres per day.

“We can do much better!” Mr Tinubu noted.

The Nigerian Leader said the long-term neglect of the livestock sector has weighed heavily on the country’s import bills, with milk and dairy products accounting for $1.2 – $1.5 billion annually.

The president said these worrisome statistics prompted him to initiate the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee on 9 July, to address the multifaceted challenges and unlock the potential for increased investment opportunities, employment, livelihoods, and income.

“The committee has diligently submitted an inception report, a foundation for our collective efforts moving forward,” Mr Tinubu said.

He noted that the vision is to create an environment where Nigerian farmers, herders, and other stakeholders coexist peacefully and have access to finance, modern technology, and vibrant markets.

“We envision revitalised rural communities where no Nigerian goes to bed hungry. We are committed to achieving food and nutrition security and transforming the livestock sector into a substantial foreign exchange earner for our beloved country,” the president said.

“Ranching and open grazing”

Mr Tinubu emphasised that Nigeria must confront the livestock sector’s complexities to achieve its vision and that the debate between ranching and open grazing has often been politicised and polarised.

He explained that farmers and herders must transcend these divisions and work collaboratively toward practical solutions.

“Let us view the current challenges as opportunities for economic and socio-cultural development—in line with our Renewed Hope Agenda. Let me use this opportunity to call on the state governors to key into the livestock reforms and expand frontiers for the needed prosperity of Nigerians, irrespective of our unique diversities,” the president said.

He said his government created the sector-specific Ministry of Livestock Development to harness the sector’s investment opportunities fully.

To ensure the ministry’s smooth take-off, the president said he has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to expedite renovations for a functional office, signalling his administration’s commitment to prioritising this crucial area.

“Livestock development is not merely an economic imperative but a social and moral one. It is our duty to our children and future generations to get this right. Let us unite our efforts and creativity to build a brighter future for Nigeria’s livestock sector,” the president said.

He hinted that the inception report from the Presidential Livestock Reforms Implementation Committee is rich in insights and strategies for fostering a productive and resilient livestock sector.

“In closing, let us create a vivid picture of the future we want to see—a robust livestock sector that feeds our communities, empowers our farmers, and strengthens our economy. I urge each of you to participate actively in this endeavour,” Mr Tinubu said.

