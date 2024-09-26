The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged $600,000 (about N900 million) to support flood victims in Borno State and for the resuscitation of health and agriculture initiatives in Nigeria.

The Foundation announced the donation while meeting with Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, a statement issued Thursday by Stanley Nkwocha, a Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, noted.

“To hasten relief efforts for victims of the devastating floods, as well as for health and agricultural sectors’ reforms, the Nigerian government has secured a $600,000 relief fund and commitments from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” the statement said.

The statement disclosed that during the meeting led by the Foundation’s Head of Global Development Programme, Christopher Elias, an additional $5 million grant was also approved for Lagos Business School and partners to develop the agricultural economics of industrial cassava.

Background

In recent years, flood incidents across Nigeria have caused dire humanitarian crises. This year, several communities and cities in at least 13 of Nigeria’s 36 states have been affected by overflowing water, largely due to heavy rainfall, dam bursts, regulatory failures and ineffective dissemination of “early warning systems” across major communities in the country.

Maiduguri, Borno State capital, is one of the worst hit by floods this year so far, after more than half of the city was submerged by overflowing water following the collapse of the Alau dam due to heavy rainfall.

At least 37 people have died from the disaster, according to government figures. However, residents said that number is higher as some deaths were not documented. The devastating flood has also displaced more than 400,000 people and affected over one million people.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

PREMIUM TIMES observed that many residents in Maiduguri are seeking shelter in public schools and uncompleted buildings under dire human conditions.

Also, while houses and major infrastructures ( roads, bridges, etc) were swept away to the very last brick in the Fori, Gwange and Gamboru areas of the state, expansive farmlands around river banks were destroyed.

Although the water has receded, federal and state authorities are still scrambling to rescue people, and sometimes bodies, trapped in buildings.

Additionally, the health sector in the state was one of the worst-hit as crucial medical equipment and infrastructures in both private and public hospitals were significantly destroyed by the flood. Facilities at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) sustained significant water damage and the hospital was forced to suspend its operations for two weeks.

Major flooding incidents experienced in Nigeria over the past three years have been highly catastrophic. It has killed a significant number of people, crippled businesses, destroyed homes and cultivated farms, infrastructures, schools and hospitals among others.

The aftermath of the flood incidents in the country has further strained the food supply chain across the nation amidst a shortfall in supply and skyrocketed food prices.

Health, nutrition top priorities

On Thursday, Mr Shettima informed the Gates Foundation delegates that health and nutrition are top priorities of the government development agenda.

The Vice President reaffirmed the commitment of the administration of President Tinubu to placing health, nutrition, and agricultural development at the forefront of the nation’s national agenda.

“We are deeply committed to addressing the pressing developmental challenges facing our nation, particularly the significant malnutrition crisis,” he said.

Mr Shettima emphasised the Nigerian government’s dedication to integrity and effective leadership in tackling these issues, pointing out that there is an urgency in securing locations for maize production under the Telemaze programme

While promising swift action on import permits for certified seeds, the Vice President said, “We recognise the critical importance of food security and industrial agricultural development. The Cassava Accelerator programme, in particular, holds immense potential for our economy.”

Mr Shettima said the government is pursuing a whole-of-government approach to digitisation and data exchange systems, which it believes will revolutionise the country’s public services.

Additionally, he expressed firm belief that with the expertise of Nigeria’s ministers, and the continued support of partners like the Gates Foundation, the nation remains confident in its ability to drive meaningful change and improve the lives of all Nigerians.

On his part, Mr Elias said the Foundation is deeply worried about the severe flooding in Borno, and is committed to supporting Nigeria in times of crisis.

According to the statement, the Foundation also pledged support for Nigeria’s health sector reforms, particularly in the fight against polio.

“We’re impressed by the national task force’s efforts to eliminate variant polioviruses by year-end,” Mr Elias was quoted as saying.

Scaling up cassava, maize production

Rodger Voorhies, the President of the Global Growth & Opportunity Division at the Gates Foundation, detailed plans for scaling up drought-tolerant maize production and advancing the Nigeria Cassava Investment Accelerator programme.

He said a $5 million grant has been approved for Lagos Business School and partners to develop the agricultural economics of industrial cassava.

“Industrial cassava presents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for Nigeria,” Mr Voorhees explained.

He requested import permits for 5,000 metric tons of certified maize seed to build a foundation seed system in the country.

In his reaction, Uche Amaonwu, Director of the Nigeria Country Office at the Gates Foundation, expressed appreciation for the ongoing partnership, particularly highlighting a $60 million investment in sector-wide programmes and collaborations on reproductive health issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

