President Bola Tiinubu on Thursday received a report from a committee he set up to reform Nigeria’s livestock sector.

Mr Tinubu’s media adviser, Bayo Onanuga, announced the submission of the report in a post on X.

Ministry of Livestock loading: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (right), receiving the report of the presidential committee on implementation of livestock reforms from the co-chairman Prof. Attahiru Jega at Presidential Villa Abuja, on Thursday 19/09/2024. pic.twitter.com/sCvZ0woFpW — Bayo Onanuga (@aonanuga1956) September 19, 2024

The committee is chaired by Mr Tinubu but co-chaired by former electoral chief Attahiru Jega, who presides over its meetings in Mr Tinubu’s absence.

Part of the committee’s mandate is to establish modalities for the establishment of a Ministry of Livestock Development.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the announcement by the president of the planned creation of the ministry.

Mr Tinubu, on 9 July, inaugurated the committee to implement his government’s livestock policy. He announced that he would chair the committee, while Mr Jega would be his deputy and co-chairperson.

He said he believes the work of the committee and the eventual ministry will lead to increased meat and dairy production as well as reduce the violence between herders and farmers which has led to thousands of deaths in many states.

“I’m here before you to inaugurate the committee for the implementation of the livestock in our beloved country.

“First and foremost, to provide impetus to enable Nigeria to finally take advantage of livestock farming, dairy product, cold chain logistics, collectively offers substantial commercial and economic advantages.

“We have seen the solution and opportunity, with this adversity that has plagued us over the years, and I believe the prosperity is here in your hands.”

The Nigerian leader said the new ministry will increase dairy production in Nigeria, which relies on imports for most of its dairy products.

“The dairy industry contributes significantly to nutrition and food security that supply essential proteins and vitamins through milk and its derivatives such as chess, yoghurt, butter and economic advantages. Efficient cold-chain, logistics are crucial in maintaining the quality and safety of these perishable goods from farm to market, thereby reducing food waste and ensuring a steady supply,” he said.

Controversy has traced the proposal to create a livestock ministry since the president first hinted at it on 9 July. The move was lauded by some Nigerians, including APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, who said it would allow the government to focus on livestock production and its associated benefits.

Critics, however, argued that it would further increase the size of government, which many, including the Tinubu administration, have argued to be bloated. The Tinubu administration had said it would implement the Orasanye report, which called for a leaner government by scrapping some government institutions and merging others.

