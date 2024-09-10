The Executive Secretary, Anambra State Emergency Management Agency, Paul Odenigbo, said some farmers in the state have embarked on premature harvesting of crops to beat impending flood disaster.

Mr Odenigbo said this during an interactive session with journalists in Awka on Tuesday, while giving an update on the flood situation in the state.

He said many community farmlands had already been submerged, following increased water level.

“The water level has been on the increase and is expected to rise more, following activities from some neighbouring countries.

“These translate to more flood waters in Nigeria through the river channels.

“Some farmers have started harvesting their crops prematurely and we are calling on those living in the riverine areas to relocate to higher grounds whenever they notice emergency increase in the water level.

“The State Government has concluded arrangements through the flood response committee, headed by the Deputy Governor, to ensure that those that will be displaced are taken care of during their stay in camps.

“The agency has also commenced cleaning and fumigation of the holding camps across the state to make them habitable for the people that will be displaced by flood, which may likely increase in the coming weeks,” Mr Odenigbo said.

He commended the support and efforts of the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency.

He said more work needed to be done on the inspection and evaluation of the extent of damage to ensure the impact of the incident was properly valued by the end of the flood.

Mr Odenigbo urged the Federal Government to dredge the rivers or construct dams as a permanent solution to the annual flooding in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Government has designated IDP camps in Ayamelum, Anambra East, Ogbaru, Onitsha South, Onitsha North, Awka North, Ihiala and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas.

(NAN)

