The Kano State Government on Thursday began the distribution of N1 billion worth of fertilisers to small-holder farmers in the state.

Governor Abba Yusuf, during the ceremony at the Government House in Kano, said the distribution was in fulfilment of his campaign promise to improve livelihood through investment in agribusiness.

The governor had, during his campaign for the 2023 elections, promised to champion agricultural transformation through the provision of quality and affordable agricultural inputs.

This is contained in his 70-page blueprint presented to the people of Kano entitled “My Commitment for Kano.”

The governor said the NPK fertiliser would be distributed to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said the farm input was produced by the state-owned Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), saying the intention was to reduce the cost of production and boost food security.

Mr Yusuf said the State Executive Council had also approved the procurement of over N5 billion worth of fertiliser to be made available to farmers at a subsidised rate.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The governor said the intervention would help farmers already battling the high cost of inputs and labour to redouble their energy to upscale their productivity.

He pledged the government’s readiness to sustain food production through a regular fertiliser supply by KASCO.

READ ALSO: Viral video captures handcuffed Kano APC chieftain being beaten

Mr Yusuf said KASCO and other state manufacturing centres were being strengthened to revitalise revenue flow and boost the economy.

The beneficiaries, who include women farmers and people living with disabilities, are expected to receive 25 kg of NPK fertiliser each.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

