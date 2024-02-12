A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Benedict Alabi, said he sold his house in Lagos before he could raise money to establish a mechanised abattoir and milk production factory in his hometown.

Mr Alabi disclosed this in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Mr Alabi served as the deputy governor of Osun State between 2018 to 2022 under the administration of Adegboyega Oyetola, now the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

The duo lost their reelection to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Last year, Mr Alabi established an agricultural business in his hometown, Ikire area of Osun state.

The former deputy governor said he is happy with the fact that he sold his property to establish the abattoir and milk factory in his hometown because it has created employment for young people and reduced the rate of poverty in the state.

“I want to let you know that for this company to stand, I had to sell a house in Lagos for me to bring the money to establish the business in my state. The evidence is there.

“I do not feel bad about the fact that I sold my house to establish the company because it is a market environment and the fact that Ikire is my home. I went to Lagos to learn, to grow and to conquer and whatever I have made in Lagos, I need to come back home to put it into use in Ikire.

“I am not a Lagosian. I am an Ikire born and brought up. I have achieved and I need to bring the achievement to my hometown. So, I do not feel sad about it,” the former deputy governor said.

Mr Alabi said that since he started the abattoir and milk factory business, his company has employed close to a hundred people from different parts of the state.

He said apart from the reduction of unemployment in the state, his company is strengthening the mutual relationship between herders and farmers through the provision of a private feed mill where cattle can feed freely without grazing on peoples’ farms.

“No amount of little investment that enters a community will not make an impact on that community. As of now, we have engaged close to a hundred people to work for us and that has impacted the economy.

“We have also reduced poverty, people that were not having anything doing before are now engaged and I am happy to tell you that because of the change of government in Osun where we have some of our vendors for O-meal who were discharged are now working for us, they are now in our abattoir. That tells you that they are re-engaged and this will also impact the economy of the state because what we are standing for as a company is not only abattoir, we called it Kire Integrated Farms and Market Limited.

“We have a feed mill where we produce food for animals. So the Fulanis (herders) now know that they do not have to go to people’s farms to go and look for food again, they can buy from us and they can as well bring the animals to be under our custody for a proper meal.

“What we are doing here is solving a multifaceted problem in our society, job creation, poverty alleviation, food security and employment. The state is highly blessed to have an establishment like this.”

Evidence

When our reporter requested evidence on the claim that he sold his house to establish the business, Mr Alabi named the buyer of the house.

“Yes, people will say all the money I made as deputy governor was what I used in establishing the business. When God wants to reward your labour, it gives you evidence.

“The company that bought the property I sold belongs to one Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in Osun popularly called K.rad. His company was the legal solicitor for the sales and purchase of that property, he is aware. If I am saying I sold my house without evidence, people will criticise me because in Nigeria, we do not believe in ourselves but K.rad can attest to it because he knows about it.

“I sold my property and brought the money to Osun to start a business in my hometown which I have no regrets about. I just pray that the company does well so that I can use the money to build more branches in Osun. I want to take the mechanised abattoir to all federal constituencies in Osun.”

