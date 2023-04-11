The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and other relevant partners including the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), its sister organisation, PREMIUM TIMES, and Sahel Consulting Agriculture and Nutrition Limited, are organising a National Animal Feed Summit in Abuja today.

The summit, themed: “Harnessing Alternative Feed Resources for Sustainable Animal Feed Supply,” is the second edition to be held in the country and it is billed to hold between 11 and 12 April in Nigeria’s capital city.

According to the organisers, the summit is the convergence of key stakeholders from the private and public sectors, feed millers (toll, commercial and on-farm) and academia, to chart the way forward for the development of Nigeria’s feed sector.

It has a primary focus on feed value chain development, National Animal Feed policy document, National Strategic Feed Reserve and National Alternative Feed Ingredient Development.

The first edition of the Animal Feed Summit was held between 23 and 25 September 2021 in Abuja and a draft feed policy document was developed.

Some of the critical issues raised then were the need to strategically develop a comprehensive feed sector database, harness crop residues to boost feed security and safeguard the environment, and prioritise efforts and investment in harnessing alternative feed resources amongst others.

This year, the organisers said, the summit will feature robust conversations on ways to enhance understanding among policymakers and the general public on the importance of the National Animal Feed Policy, value chain development, National Strategic Feed Reserve and National Alternative Feed Ingredients.

During the event, CJID and PREMIUM TIMES are expected to engage experts about the role of media in the development of the agricultural sector through a panel discussion tagged; “The Impact of Insecurity, Climate Change, Post-Harvest on Food Security in Nigeria, and The Role of the Media in the Development of the Agricultural Sector”.

The panel sessions are expected to feature agricultural experts across the value chain including farmers, processors, climate change experts, and media professionals.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters are at the event to bring you the details of the summit as events unfold…

Live:

