Officials of the Center for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and other groups have urged young Nigerian students to adopt the culture of sustainable production and consumption of forest resources through planting and nurturing of trees where necessary within the ecosystem.

They spoke during the visitation to two secondary schools in Abuja on Monday, as part of a two-day tree planting campaign activities to commemorate the International Day of Forests.

The tree planting campaign movement was championed by CJID through its Agricultural Journalism Project (AJP) and Natural Resource Program (NAREP) in partnership with PREMIUM TIMES, the Association of Flower Nurseries and Landscaping Practitioners Abuja (AFNALPA) and Pet a Plant Foundation (PPF).

Formerly known as PTCIJ, CJID is a non-governmental organisation founded in 2014 to promote a truly independent media landscape that advances fundamental human rights, good governance and accountability in West Africa through investigative journalism, open data and civic technology.

The deputy director of CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, said the tree planting outreach was another way to “walk the talk” and recruit young people into the journey of environmental sustainability.

He explained that the CJID has an active climate change and environmental sustainability programme, and that every year, it is our practice to train journalists on climate reporting and also fund rigorous research on environmental sustainability and climate change.

“But in 2020, we started taking more action by taking the message of afforestation to secondary schools in Abuja because we believe that climate education is central to the health of the ecosystem,” Mr Babatunde said.

The aim of the tree planting campaign, he said, was to commemorate the International Day of Forests with the hope to broaden the awareness of tree planting among young pupils in secondary schools.

This was done by education the students on the need for afforestation, encouraging replacement of trees — reforestation, consequences of deforestation, as well as planting the culture of ‘green environment’ at the grassroot level so as to reduce global warming that is driving devastating climate change effects in Nigeria and across the globe.

Exotic economic trees — guava coupled with ornamental tree species were planted at strategic locations within the schools premises by students under the supervision of flower experts.

International Day of Forests

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 21 the International Day of Forests in 2012.

At the global level, on this day, the programme is usually promoted by the United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in collaboration with governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests and other relevant organisations in the field.

According to the United Nations, forests cover one-third of the earth’s landmass, performing vital functions around the world.

Likewise, about 1.6 billion people, including more than 2,000 indigenous cultures depend on forests for their livelihood, medicine, fuel, food and shelter.

The Day is meant to celebrate and as well raise awareness on the significance of all types of forests so as to achieve sustainable livelihoods across habitats.

On each International Day of Forests, countries are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organise activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns, as well as conducting thorough awareness campaigns among citizens.

Usually, the theme for each International Day of Forests is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests. The theme for 2022 is “ Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption.”

Views

One of the discussants at Lugbe International School, Mary Omoh, president of AFNALPA, said it is important to grow trees around our environment because they provide all living organisms with pristine oxygen.

“Growing trees helps to purify the air we breathe and it also helps to have good soils around us,” she said.

Also, while delivering her keynote address, Sahadatu Yakubu, Lugbe International School administrator, said growing of trees in the school environment is a welcome initiative.

“Most of our students learn better when they are surrounded by trees,” she said.

Similarly, Oluwatope Oluwadarasimi, Pet a Plant Foundation’s project manager, said the partnership with CJID to sensitise young minds on the need to grow trees has helped to achieve its core mandate of promoting tree plant and plant nurturing.

“We therefore appreciate the effort of CJID for giving us this platform and making this day a reality and of importance to conserve and preserve our Ecosystem as the effect of Global warming and climate change becomes alarming day after day,” he said.

