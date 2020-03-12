Poachers kill Kenya’s white giraffes

Kenya’s conservancy was thrown into bewilderment when two white giraffes (a female one and her male calf) were killed by poachers.

A statement by the Hirola Community Conservancy, on Tuesday, said the bodies of the two giraffes were found by locals ‘in a skeletal state after being killed by armed poachers’ in Garissa in eastern Kenya.

The poachers have not yet been identified by authorities.

The conservancy added that their deaths leave just one remaining white giraffe alive in the world.

The white giraffe was discovered in 2017 by the Hirola Conservation Program.

According to the conservancy, the rare animals had a condition called leucism, resulting in the partial loss of the giraffes’ pigmentation.

“We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe,” Mohammed Ahmednoor, manager of the conservancy, said in a report by Aljazeera.

“The killing is a blow to tremendous steps taken by the community to conserve rare and unique species and a wakeup call for continued support to conservation efforts.”

