We’ll strengthen research institutes for better seeds — Agriculture Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, said on Monday that the ministry under his stewardship, will ensure that agricultural research institutes are strengthened.

This, he said, would help promote improved seedlings that will galvanise food production in the country.

Mr Nanono, said this while receiving briefs from the research agencies under the ministry in his office in Abuja.

In a statement, the ministry’ spokesperson, Eno Olotu, quoted the minister as saying “For me, I want to be very serious with the research institutes, so that they will research on improved seeds that will be suitable to our environment “.

Mr Nanono said the institutes are the engine room of growth in the agricultural sector.

Drawing from his wealth of experience in the farming business and the enormous opportunities that abound, the minister urged Nigerians to refocus on making the agricultural sector the hub of economic growth in Nigeria.

The minister was joined in the briefing by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development,Mustapha Shehuri, a representative of the Permanent Secretary and Directors in the ministry.

Last week, while addressing journalists upon his resumption of office, the minister said much work needs to be done as the international communities look forward to Nigeria in agriculture, hence the country cannot afford to fail.

“I am very much interested in agriculture and most people identify me with that.

“Agriculture has been a sector that has been holding the economy and we need to work in synergy to move agriculture to the next level,” he said.

