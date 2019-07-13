NSCDC to deploy 1,500 personnel to farmlands to ensure security

NSCDC personnel used to illustrate the story will be protecting farmlands
NSCDC personnel used to illustrate the story

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps says it has concluded arrangements to deploy additional 1, 500 personnel under its Agro-Ranger Scheme to farmlands this cropping season to provide security for farmers.

The Commandant-General of the corps, Abdullahi Muhammadu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Saturday.

According to Mr Muhammadu, the measure is to protect farmers against incessant attacks by “bandits and kidnappers” to enable them cultivate their farmlands.

He said that the deployment would also mobilise farmers and build their confidence to enable them carry out their activities without fear.

Mr Muhammadu explained that about 750 personnel would undergo five-week training before deployment to the eight bandits’ prone areas in Katsina State.

He said that the personnel would be exposed to techniques for internal security, map reading, tactics, first aid and field craft as well as Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detection and demobilisation.

The commander decried reports which indicated that several farmers were killed in farmlands, while others had been displaced due to armed attacks.

Mr Muhammadu said the Agro-Ranger unit was created following a request by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to provide security to the proposed 250 cattle ranches in the country.

Agro-Ranger scheme was designed to secure ranches animals and grazing areas to encourage investment in agriculture.

The corps had in January deployed about 2, 500 personnel to check clashes between farmers and herdsmen. (NAN)

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.