65.3%
Nigeria’s Palm Oil imports from Malaysia – a top global producer have surged by 65.3 per cent in the first nine months of 2023 despite Naira devaluation and local players ramping up production, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Council shows.
$244m
In a notable milestone, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated the successful conclusion of the “Feed the Future Nigeria Agribusiness Investment activity” on October 10.
$268m
Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has said the new maize variety, ‘Tela maize’, will save the country over $268 million it loses to fall armyworms annually.
70,000
In an effort to enhance massive food production and nutrition security, the Hon. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, CON, has revealed that Federal Government plan to cultivate about 70,000 hectares across the wheat producing states with an expected yield of 875,000 tonnes for the National Food Reserve.
100
In a bid to boost Nigeria’s agricultural sector, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has trained and empowered 100 rice farmers in Ogun and Ebonyi States.
10%
The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari has lamented that despite the huge livestock population in the country, it contributes only 10 per cent to the country’s agriculture Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
