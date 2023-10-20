In a bid to find a lasting solution to the lingering farmers/herders conflicts that has negatively impacted the agriculture sector, Nigeria is set to raise over N2.5 trillion, within the next five years on investment in the livestock sector of the economy.

It is expected that the Federal Government will provide at least N312.47b to kick start the reform within the period after which a review of progress and funding would be expected.

The country’s estimated population of various species of livestock resources is 21.2 million cattle, 48.6million sheep, 76.3 million goats, 163 million chickens and 8.1 million pigs, just as the sub-sector, which consists of both commercial and indigenous animals is conservatively valued at over N50tr and accounts for about 25 percent and 5.8 percent of the country’s agricultural Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and national GDP, respectively.

The Director General National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Malam Nuhu Abubakar Fikpo, Tuesday, assured Nigerians of the agency’s determination to create jobs.

Malam Fikpo made the remarks at the flag off of a five-day training of 100 farmers under the NDE’s Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS) of its Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department, held in Jos.

WACOT Limited, a member of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has awarded 1,578 cocoa farmers in 28 communities in Osun State ₦40,000 each for their commitment to sustainably producing the primary cash crop.

The bonus was awarded to the farmers in addition to the payments made to them for the cocoa they delivered to the company as part of the out-grower programme initiative. The earned bonus was in recognition of the superior product quality the farmers delivered to WACOT, which surpassed the international standards of sustainable cocoa production. The standards include but are not limited to excluding child or forced labour, responsible use of fertilisers and pesticides, proper tree care, and preserving protected reserves.

The Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, says the federal government is granting 50 per cent subsidy to wheat farmers in the upcoming dry season farming to ensure massive production of the grain in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Kyari spoke to journalists shortly after inspecting assorted seed wheat productions in Kano, the Kano State capital, on Friday.

”We are fully committed towards massive wheat production in the upcoming dry seasons farming for local and foreign export actions,” he said.

He explained that President Tinubu’s renewed agenda was aimed at making sure that Nigeria secured food production, starting from next month, with wheat farming taking toll in the dry season farming.

The British American Tobacco (BATNF) Nigeria Foundation has said its partnership with Lagos has generated than N20 million in income for farmers.

Speaking about the Foundation’s partnership with the state government through the Lagos Farm Fair (LFF), an initiative that aligns with the United Nations World Food Day celebration, the Director, BATNF, Odiri Erewa–Meggison, said the programme benefited over 2000 persons, thereby significantly improving the lives of rural smallholder farmers.

As part of its continued efforts to cushion the effects of subsidy removal, Oyo State Government is set to distribute about 11,000 bags of poultry feed to 1,691 poultry farmers in the state to celebrate World Egg Day.

Also,1,691 fish farmers, 2537 crops farmers and 2,539 cattle sheep and goat farmers would equally benefit, being the first phase of the programme.

