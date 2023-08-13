The lord wants to show mercy to His people. It is our responsibility to connect to this mercy. It is available. We must pray about it. We must touch heaven from the earth by crying to God for mercies.

“So then it is not of him who wills, nor of him who runs, but of God who shows mercy.” – (Romans 1:6)

Mercy is one of the core attributes of God. 2 Corinthians 1:3 refers to God as the God of mercy; Psalms 59:10 refers to God as the God of mercy; Psalms 59:17 refers to God as the God of mercy.

Ephesians 2:4 says, “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us.”

Divine mercy or God’s mercy has in it some inherent traits or characteristics. Though we cannot fully grasp the depth of His mercies, they are from everlasting to everlasting, which is beyond us. We can, however, deepen our understanding of what God’s mercies represent, so that we can take advantage of it.

The Nature of God’s Mercies

Divine mercy brings salvation (1 Peter 1:3). Jesus’s death and resurrection are solid proofs of God’s mercies for mankind. All of us were bound for eternal damnation, except for God’s mercies. The Bible, in Titus 3:5, has this to say, “not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit.”

Apostle Paul enjoyed the mercy of God. He said in 1 Timothy 1:16, “For this reason I obtained mercy.

Divine mercy triggers the miraculous. All through Jesus’ ministry, you would see most of His healings and miracles firmly rooted in mercy and compassion. Blind Bartimeus cried to Jesus, “Lord have mercy on me, and Jesus stood still. Luke 18-39. Divine mercy triggers unusual protection — Lot was exempted from the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah. In Genesis 19:16, “The angels sent by God to destroy sodom had to practically drag Lot out of Sodom; in vs 16, the Bible says, “THE ANGELS TOOK HIS HAND AND THOSE OF HIS WIFE AND CHILDREN AND BROUGHT HIM OUT–THE LORD BEING MERCIFUL TO HIM.”

Divine mercy unlocks secrets. In other words, anytime God wants to have mercy on His children, He shows them secrets.

The Example of Daniel

“…that they might seek mercies from the God of heaven concerning this secret, so that Daniel and his companions might not perish with the rest of the wise men of Babylon.” (Daniel 2:18).

Divine mercy offers us the opportunity to receive forgiveness for our sins whenever we miss it (Ephesians 1:17). “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace.”

Ayo Akerele, a leadership and system development strategist, and minister of the word, writes from Canada and can be reached through ayoakerele2012@gmail.com.

