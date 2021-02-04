ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved the reappointment of Folashade Joseph as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) for another term.

This was disclosed in a letter signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Sabo Nanono.

Mr Nanono said her reappointment takes effect from April 11.

The minister in the letter said Mrs Joseph’s reappointment was based on her hard work, dedication, commitment, service delivery and contributions to the progress and uplifting of the corporation.

He encouraged her to bring to bear her wealth of experience in driving the activities of the corporation, in accordance with its mandate, enabling act and subsisting laws.

Established November 15, 1987, NAIC is a federal government owned insurance company with the mandate to provide Agricultural risks insurance cover to Nigerian farmers.

Its core mission is to be a result oriented institution capable of providing innovative insurance services so as to sustain national agricultural and economic development.