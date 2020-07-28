Africa’s Coffee Farmers Losing Billions to Exploitation Annually – Report

Related News

Millions of coffee farmers across Africa are facing economic devastation as coffee prices offered to them continue to be on a downward trajectory, often below production costs, a report by Selina Wamucii has revealed.

In a statement by Selina Wamucii, on Tuesday titled ‘Misery at the Farm: Africa’s Coffee Farmers are Losing Billions to Exploitation,’ Africa’s farmers produce some of the finest quality coffee but receive the lowest prices of all growers globally.

Selina Wamucii is the platform for food and agricultural produce from Africa’s agricultural cooperatives, farmers’ groups, agro-processors, and other organizations, which works directly with family farmers across 54 African countries.

It is putting all Africa’s producers 80 per cent of whom are family farmers and their products in one platform where buyers from anywhere in the world can reliably find and buy produce from Africa.

The report gives the most recent and ground-up perspective on how Africa’s coffee farmers are exploited to death in an industry that makes billions of dollars every year.

It said, “African farmers’ share in the roasted coffee value chain is ranging from 8.7% to 12.6%, with the share being less in major African coffee exporters, Ethiopia and Uganda, being respectively at 12.6% and 10.0% respectively.

“Farmers’ shares in the roasted coffee value chain are higher outside of Africa with India’s coffee growers getting 15.7% in India and 14.9% in Brazil.

“Due to unfair trade terms, lost earnings yearly for Ethiopian farmers are 713.1 million USD and 229.7 million USD for farmers in Uganda.

“It is estimated that African coffee farmers are losing $1.47 billion every year from exploitative pricing of their crops,” the report said.

These amounts are crucial for African producers from several countries where coffee is their major exporting product.

In the statement, Wanjiru Kariuki, a 68-year old coffee farmer from Othaya, about 120 kilometres north of Nairobi, Kenya, ponders on how, as a coffee grower, she can be so poor while profits for multinational coffee dealers increase year after year.

“Look at this tight belt – it holds my stomach in and helps avoid hunger pangs”, said Wanjiru, pointing towards her waist.

“I am poor, hungry, and shoeless.

“Those who benefit from my hard work cannot even tie a belt like this as they have stomachs bigger than a hippopotamus, all from my coffee” added the grandmother to four.

READ ALSO:

According to CEO of Selina Wamucii, John Oroko said “this situation is untenable for the African farmer, who produces some fine quality coffee, but receives the lowest prices of all growers, globally.

“These coffee farmers are existentially threatened.

“The only feasible solution is the establishment of a quota-based, International Coffee Agreement, that sets export quotas and helps steer the price and makes it possible for farmers to live from the proceeds of their hard work,” he said.

“If Africa wants to bring to an end the exploitation eating away her coffee farmers, the global trading rules for coffee will have to be changed through a pro-farmer political framework.

“And if this cannot be achieved within the confines of the World Trade Organization (WTO), then Africans are better off looking up to OPEC for inspiration and executing a Pan Africa Coffee Agreement that doesn’t fatten a few whiles sucking the life out of farmers. Anything else is pure tokenism that seeks to buy time,” he concludes.