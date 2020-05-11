Why I’m stepping away from active politics – Jonathan

Related News

A former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has registered his intention to shift from active political activities to focus on humanitarian services.

He made the revelation during the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) state executive council on Sunday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The former president said his decision to move away from the party’s activities is to concentrate on his humanitarian foundation and be of more use to the country in other areas outside politics, Punch Newspaper reported Monday.

“Don’t be discouraged if you do not see me in most party activities in the state. I decided to appear in this event so that I will not be misunderstood.

“I’m shifting away from being an effective partisan politician because of my foundation. People who want to partner me felt that if you are a partisan leader in the country, they will eat with you with a long spoon.

“I felt that after serving as president of this country, I should go to some other areas where my services would be required. Through that process, I would be able to support the nation and the state in one way or the other,” Punch quoted Mr Jonathan saying.

He commended the leadership exhibited by Mr Douye since he emerged the governor of the state and admonished the newly inaugurated party executives to follow his lead.

The governor, in his address, called for a united PDP void of vindictiveness so as to ensure development across the state.

“As a result of our divine emergence, we should not be vindictive. Let us forgive one another and bring everyone on board because we want to sustain our party’s dominance in the state.

“It seems like a tall order but you have the capacity to do so. We are all brothers and sisters of Ijawland. So, let us not split ourselves. When we are united, we will be stronger and bring development closer to our people,” he implored.

Amongst the politicians at the event were the immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson and the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, represented by the National Vice-Chairman of the South-South zone, Emmanuel Ogidi.