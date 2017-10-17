The president’s wife Aisha and her daughter Zahra are a pair of selfish ignorant attention seeking fools. For starters, Aso Rock clinic is a primary health facility, not a secondary or referral facility, so they should not rightly expect to be x-rayed there. Secondly, if they needed x-ray why didn’t they refer themselves to the National Hospital or a nearby general Hospital? Lastly, Aisha displays ignorance of the moribund state of public health in Nigeria by not acknowledging the few pockets of excellence, such as Lagos State, Kwara State and more recently Kaduna State.
The fantastically corrupt Aisha and Zahra’s attempts to excuse Buhari’s extravagantly wasteful london medical vacation, at the expense of suffering Nigerians has fallen flat on its face, covered in scrambled addled defective brains.
