  • george bolatiwa

    I thank the AP for daring to visit with our ailing President and father of an evolving new Nation PMB, but I take exception to the fact that in line with his Modus Operandi we should have had in the least a pic of him with Mr President and more appropriately a video session, Oga let’s begin to do the right in spite of the Political expenditure for the sake of our fragile Unity as a nation. I will expect you will reveal some pics and or videos a few days from now, that a patriotic thing to do sir.