LISTEN: Audio reveals Wike threatening to kill uncooperative, bribed INEC officials
The Rivers rerun elections witnessed several acts of violence and electoral malpractices.
The Rivers rerun elections witnessed several acts of violence and electoral malpractices.
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.