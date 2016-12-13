DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • DrOye

    Eyaaaaa…… Just that Buhari doesn’t know you exist. In as much as I do not believe in one Nigeria, I really do not see the Biafra happening with this dude championing it. Don’t you guy have intelligent people in your region?

    • Lateef Kadiku

      The kanu guy is clearly a lunatic with delusions of grandeur!!

  • Relative peace was tenable by keeping this miscreant locked up if they are let out copycat would multiple.

    PMB, please keep them locked-up for years to come-longer.

  • Abu Saleh

    Loss of temper reveals a lot about a person. People operating from a position of strength never display such emotional weakness. Shout all you want mr kanu, you have helped us assess your true strength. You better sue for peace, it’s in your best interest.

  • Kudo

    Photoshopped

  • Equano2016

    Yoruba stop agitating for a secret trial. You guys are afraid of what he would say during his trial.