VIDEO: MMM is not of God, it’s satanic, Pastor says

“If you are involved in MMM, I have to pray for you today. It’s not of God.”

In a video of sermon, posted on Instagram by @Kintoncod, showed Pastor Johnson Suleman telling his followers that any of them involved in MMM should raise his hand and subsequently come forward for deliverance.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • MO the Observer

    Lol

  • Akangbe A.

    And he didnt create godly one? All the tithes, offerings, pledges…that he has been collecting not enough to create godly one? he cant create God God God (GGG) Jesus Jesus Jesus (JJJ) or Masiah Masiah Masiah (MMM)?

    • Onyeka Godwin

      IT IS ONLY A BLIND CONFUSED FOLLOWER THAT WILL KEEP ON FOLLOWING THIS SELF-ACCLAIMED OPPORTUNIST CALLED PASTOR WHOM I PRESUMED MAY BE COLLECTING TITHES FROM MMM SUBSCRIBERS AND WHEN HE NOTICED IT HAS BEEN SUSPENDED FOR A MONTH HE CHANGE STRATEGY BY ENGAGING IN THE LATEST USING PRAYER FOR MMM SUBCRIBERS WHICH HE TAGGED SATANIC. NEXT ITEM PAY FOR YOUR DELIVERANCE. GOD IS WATCHING. THEN TELL ME WHO IS SATANIC? THE ANTAGONIST OR PROTAGONIST?

  • Ukachukwu Chinonso

    Akangbe u are funny u will kill person ooooo BT there is sence in what u said