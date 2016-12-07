VIDEO: MMM is not of God, it’s satanic, Pastor says

In a video of sermon, posted on Instagram by @Kintoncod, showed Pastor Johnson Suleman telling his followers that any of them involved in MMM should raise his hand and subsequently come forward for deliverance.
“If you are involved in MMM, I have to pray for you today. It’s not of God.”
