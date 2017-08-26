Four matches to watch | MFM face desperate Warriors as the Gunners hope to douse the Reds

Related News

Abia Warriors v MFM FC @Umuahia Township Stadium @4pm on Aug.27

Should MFM lose to Abia Warriors at Umuahia on Sunday then chasing Plateau United for the NPFL title comes to a grinding end. Abia Warriors are just a point above the relegation zone and any mishaps in the last three matches of the season could see them demoted to the NNL. So six points from their last two home matches should guarantee safety but MFM have the returning duo of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun to bolster the attack. It is that time of the season when you can never say never.

Current Form: Abia Warriors [L-W-W-D-D]; MFM [W-L-D-W-W]

Head to head

29/03/17 NPF MFM FC 2 – 1 Abia Warriors

29/08/16 NPF MFM FC 0 – 0 Abia Warriors

24/04/16 NPF Abia Warriors 3 – 1 MFM

Prediction: Abia Warriors 1-0 MFM

Chelsea v Everton @Stamford Bridge @1:30pm on Aug. 27

Can Everton do another Burnley on Chelsea even though the Toffees have not scored against Chelsea in almost 18 months?

Everton have not scored against Chelsea in almost 18 months – the last time they succeeded was January 2016 in that barn storming 3-3 draw in which John Terry scored in the last minute of extra time. But recruitment and the return of Wayne Rooney has brought back the good vibes to the blue side of Finchley Park. Their 1-1 away draw at the Etihad would also have bolstered their ambitions. Meanwhile Chelsea are trying to get their season going with that hard-fought 2-1 win away to Tottenham. So with both sides in good form – we should be expecting a very good match.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-L-L-L-L]; Everton [D-D-W-W-D]

Head to head

30/04/17 PRL Everton 0 – 3 Chelsea

05/11/16 PRL Chelsea 5 – 0 Everton

12/03/16 FAC Everton 2 – 0 Chelsea

16/01/16 PRL Chelsea 3 – 3 Everton

12/09/15 PRL Everton 3 – 1 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Liverpool v Arsenal @Anfield @4pm on Aug.27

Lose at Anfield and you can expect #ArseneWengerOut to start trending again but a win at Anfield could see Jurgen Klopp lose his glasses once again. The match should see the return of Alexis Sanchez, who has been declared fit for the encounter, which would be his first in the new season. Last weekend’s 1-0 loss at the Britannia was just unlucky for the Gunners but they must be ready for the pressing of Sadio Mane and company. It is sure that the Reds will be on the front foot and Wenger must ensure his team is well protected at the back so they don’t concede any early goal. It looks like the first team that scores will win this!

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-D-W]; Arsenal [L-W-W-L-W]

Head to head

04/03/17 PRL Liverpool 3 – 1 Arsenal

14/08/16 PRL Arsenal 3 – 4 Liverpool

13/01/16 PRL Liverpool 3 – 3 Arsenal

24/08/15 PRL Arsenal 0 – 0 Liverpool

04/04/15 PRL Arsenal 4 – 1 Liverpool

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Roma v Inter Milan @Stadio Olimpico @7:45pm on Aug.26

Luciano Spalletti makes a swift return to the Olimpico just months after leading Roma to second place – four points behind Juventus. Inter have spent big in the summer but 32-year-old Borja Valero could be the key for the San Siro giants with his midfield composure. Mauro Icardi is off the mark with two goals. New Roma manager, Eusebio Di Francesco has ditched the 3-4-3 in favour of a 4-3-3 though midfield battler, Raja Naingollan would still be the key for the Romans. It should be a tactical battle to savour. Inter have not beaten Roma at the Olimpico in the league since October 2008 when they won 4-0. Another score line like that could position the Nerazzurri as potential title contenders.

Current Form: Roma [W-L-L-L-W]; Inter Milan [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

26/02/17 SEA Inter 1 – 3 Roma

02/10/16 SEA Roma 2 – 1 Inter

19/03/16 SEA Roma 1 – 1 Inter

31/10/15 SEA Inter 1 – 0 Roma

25/04/15 SEA Inter 2 – 1 Roma

Prediction: Roma 1-2 Inter Milan