MFM host Enyimba, Bayern face Dortmund, other top matches to watch this weekend

MFM v Enyimba @Agege Stadium @4pm on Aug.6

MFM boast the current leading goal scorer in Stephen Odey with 18 goals while Enyimba have the all-time record goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, Mfom Udoh [he scored 23 goals in the 2015 season], and he has seen a return to good form.

Five points separate the two sides with six matches left in the season. And both are still in the search for continental football next season. The Elephants would have to do without one of their leading lights in the past few weeks, Ikechukwu Ibenegbu. Encounters between these two have always been tight and this promises to also be a tight affair.

Current Form: MFM [L-L-L-W-L]; Enyimba [L-L-D-W-W]

Head to head

11/03/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 MFM

18/09/16 NPF Enyimba 0 – 0 MFM

11/05/16 NPF MFM 0 – 0 Enyimba

Prediction: MFM 2-1 Enyimba

Bayern v Dortmund @Signal Iduna Park @7:30pm on Aug.5

Carlo Ancelotti needs a quick pick-me-up when Bayern Munich comes up against Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Supercup on Saturday. With five losses in the last six encounters, Ancelotti will have to achieve a positive result without seven senior players who are presently injured. David Alaba, Juan Bernat, Jerome Boateng, Manuel Neuer, Robben, James Rodriguez and Thiago Alcantara will be absent.

The Italian gaffer has Robert Lewandowski, who lost the goal-scoring diadem to Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by just one goal last season. Dortmund have a new manager in Peter Bosz but continue to be embroiled in one transfer news after another. After Aubameyang tried to escape early in the summer, it is now Ousmane Dembele that is in the news with Barcelona hovering though they are at a slight advantage as the match would be played at their home – the Signal Iduna Park

Current Form: Bayern [L-L-L-W-L]; Dortmund [L-L-D-W-W]

Head to head

Wed 26/04/17 DFP Bayern 2 – 3 Dortmund

Sat 08/04/17 BUN Bayern 4 – 1 Dortmund

Sat 19/11/16 BUN Dortmund 1 – 0 Bayern

Sun 14/08/16 SUC Dortmund 0 – 2 Bayern

Sat 21/05/16 DFP Bayern 0 – 0 Dortmund

Prediction: Bayern 0-1 Dortmund

Arsenal v Chelsea @Wembley Stadium @4pm on Aug. 6

The 2016/17 season ended with Arsenal beating Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final and the 2017/18 season begins with the two London clubs, who believe they have had underwhelming transfer windows. In one statement on Friday, Antonio Conte laid bare his thoughts – “It was a pity to lose the FA Cup final against Arsenal after a really great season for us.

“Now there is another game, we know very well Arsenal are a strong team. We are expecting a difficult game and we want to start the season with a win.”

Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 two weeks ago in China while Arsene Wenger revealed Alexis Sanchez is likely to be involved. “He is good, as you can see from training. He had a good rest, so he needs to work on his fitness but once he is in a game he is sharp. He doesn’t look like he has been away.”

Wenger added: “For us it is just a good opportunity to repeat the performance from the FA Cup final.

“The two team will certainly go for the first trophy of the season with power and a desire as well to be ready for the championship, so that plays a part in it as well.” Arsenal look better cooked for the start of the season, which should make this very interesting.

Current Form: Arsenal [L-W-L-W-W]; Chelsea [L-L-W-L-W]

Head to head

22/07/17 CLF Arsenal 0 – 3 Chelsea

27/05/17 FAC Arsenal 2 – 1 Chelsea

04/02/17 PRL Chelsea 3 – 1 Arsenal

24/09/16 PRL Arsenal 3 – 0 Chelsea

24/01/16 PRL Arsenal 0 – 1 Chelsea

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

PSG v Amiens @ Parc des Princes @4pm on Aug.5

Will Neymar start or come off the bench as PSG start life with the world’s costliest footballer? Neymar played for Barcelona last week in America and could just be given some minutes – a fact that could lead to the jam-packing of the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

This is likely going to be a football party and you can bet the links of Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria will be chomping at the bit to show new arrival they are the team’s real leaders. Neymar said at his presentation that he was ready for the team’s first match on Saturday. “I’m hungry for football. So yes, I’m ready to start tomorrow,” he said; and the owners of PSG would love nothing better than a scoring debut for their prized superstar!

Current Form: PSG [W-L-L-W-W]; Amiens [L-L-L-W-D]

Head to head

06/05/08 CDF Amiens SC 0 – 1 PSG

Prediction: PSG 5-0 Amiens