Germany seems next to lose the World Cup

Related News

It seems winning the FIFA Confederations Cup could be a pointer to a disastrous World Cup for Germany, even though we know Die Mannschaft like bucking the trend.

They are the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup winners.

Joachim Loew’s side beat Chile 1-0 in the final on Sunday at the Saint Petersburg Stadium – a fitting end to the 2018 FIFA World Cup dress rehearsal that is scheduled for Russia.

Coming to the tournament, Loew left out all his big names and brought players who collectively had won about 150 national team caps between them.

That suggested the German manager was using the tournament as a breaking-in for most of the upcoming players and taking an informed decision to give a deserved rest to the actual starting XI, who would be expected to be in the Germany team next year.

But not one Confederations Cup winner has successfully gone on to win the World Cup.

Argentina were the first winners of the then King Fahd Cup in 1992 and did not reach the semis of the 1994 World Cup, won by Brazil.

Brazil won the 1997 edition but France won the 1998 World Cup beating Brazil 3-0 in the final.

France won the 2001 edition but could not make it out of the group stage at the 20012 World Cup.

The misery continued for Confed winners as Brazil won the 2005 edition while Italy beat all the odds to emerge as 2006 World Cup champions.

Brazil again took the 2009 edition in South Africa, coming from a two-goal deficit to beat the USA 3-2.

Their 2010 World Cup was a shambles as Spain won for the very first time.

In 2013, Brazil smashed Spain in the final 3-0 but were then smashed 7-1 in the semi-final of the World Cup on home soil by Germany, who then beat Argentina 1-0 in the final.