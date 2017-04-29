Four matches to watch | London neighbours can’t afford to falter as Totti marks 25th Roma anniversary

MFM FC V Ifeanyi Uba FC @Agege Stadium @4pm on Apr.30
This should be an interesting match-up. Ifeanyi Uba have been accused of getting penalties for free in Nnewi but they are unbeaten in their last five league games. On 28 points, the Nnewi side is just six points off Plateau United who sit atop the league table. MFM are second with 33 points and would want to bolster their chances of finishing in the top four with another home win and they would be seeking revenge for the heaviest defeat inflicted on them this season.
Current Form: MFM [L-W-L-W-L]; Ifeanyi Uba [W-D-W-W-D]
Head to head
18/01/17 NPF Ifeanyi Uba 4 – 0 MFM
02/10/16 NPF MFM 1 – 0 Ifeanyi Uba
19/05/16 NPF Ifeanyi Uba 0 – 0 MFM
Prediction: MFM 2-0 Ifeanyi Uba
Tottenham v Arsenal @White Hart Lane @4:30pm on April 30
It is a momentous weekend for both London sides – Tottenham will want to stay in touch with leaders, Chelsea, in the case of any slip while Arsenal are chasing their normal seasonal title – fourth place in the league.
For 21 consecutive years, Arsenal have found a way to finish ahead of their London neighbours but this season should end differently even though the Gunners can throw a spanner in Spurs’ title pursuit.
Current Form: Tottenham [W-L-W-W-W]; Arsenal [W-W-W-L-W]
Head to head
06/11/16 PRL Arsenal 1 – 1 Tottenham
05/03/16 PRL Tottenham 2 – 2 Arsenal
08/11/15 PRL Arsenal 1 – 1 Tottenham
23/09/15 LEC Tottenham 1 – 2 Arsenal
07/02/15 PRL Tottenham 2 – 1 Arsenal
Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Roma v Lazio @Stadio Olimpico @11:30am on Apr. 30
It is the 25th anniversary of Francisco Totti’s Roma stay and there is no better match to mark the occasion than a derby against Lazio – the fourth Derby della Capitale of the season.
Roma still believe they can catch league leaders, Juventus, who boast an eight-point gap and boast a good record against Lazio, even though this side are buoyant in fourth place, pushing for a European spot.
Before the 2-0 Coppa Italia win in March, Lazio had not beaten Roma since the Coppa Italia Final of 2013. The last Serie A victory for the Aquile was a 3-2 thrilling win over the Giallorossi in November 2012
Current Form: Roma [W-D-W-W-W]; Lazio [W-D-L-L-W]
Head to head
04/04/17 COI Roma 3 – 2 Lazio
01/03/17 COI Lazio 2 – 0 Roma
04/12/16 SEA Lazio 0 – 2 Roma
03/04/16 SEA Lazio 1 – 4 Roma
08/11/15 SEA Roma 2 – 0 Lazio
Prediction: Roma 2-1 Lazio
Nice v PSG @Allianz Riviera @8pm on Apr. 30
PSG smashed Monaco 5-0 during the week and they are currently tied for first even though Monaco have a game in hand, which makes this trip to the Riviera doubly important.
Too many draws have derailed the nice title march while PSG have been on a steady march in recent matches – scoring 16 goals and conceding just two. Mario Balotelli has a penchant for scoring at the Allianz Riviera and his manager, Lucien Favre, would be expecting as much but the form of the Edinson Cavani-led PSG attack look ominous for the home side.
Current Form: Nice [D-W-W-W-D]; PSG [W-W-W-W-W]
Head to head
11/12/16 LI1 PSG 2 – 2 Nice
02/04/16 LI1 PSG 4 – 1 Nice
04/12/15 LI1 Nice 0 – 3 PSG
18/04/15 LI1 Nice 1 – 3 PSG
29/11/14 LI1 PSG 1 – 0 Nice
Prediction: Nice 1-3 PSG