Four matches to watch | Rangers need miracle as Mourinho plans to get over Chelsea

Zesco Utd v Rangers @Levy Mwanawasa Stadium @2pm on Apr.15

The Zambian team need just a scoreless draw to go through while embattled Enugu Rangers need an outright win, a scenario that is hard to imagine given the chaos within the team. It is not yet known whether the team would get to Ndola on time for the 2pm kickoff on Saturday. Will the spirit of “Never say Die” come forth from the NPFL’s defending champions as they try to resurrect their season without the suspended Imama Amakapabo?

Current Form: Zesco [D-D-W-W-W]; Rangers [D-L-D-L-L]

Head to head

09/04/17     CCC    Enugu Rangers       2 – 2  Zesco Utd

Prediction: Zesco 3-1 Rangers

Man. United v Chelsea @Old Trafford @4pm on Apr.16

Jose Mourinho has lost the two confrontations against Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, which gives the first meeting at Old Trafford an edgy affair. Mourinho would want to get one over his former players and get one back over Conte, who he believed disrespected him in their last league meeting last October – incidentally United’s last defeat in the league.

With a 1-1 result away to Anderlecht on Thursday, United have seemingly prioritised winning the Europa League – a gateway to next season’s Champions League. The dilemma for Mourinho is keeping his players fresh for each challenge while he wants victories on both fronts.

Current Form: Man. Utd [W-D-D-W-W]; Chelsea [W-W-L-W-W]

Head to head

13/03/17      FAC    Chelsea        1 – 0   Man. Utd

23/10/16      PRL    Chelsea        4 – 0  Man. Utd

07/02/16     PRL    Chelsea        1 – 1   Man. Utd

28/12/15      PRL    Man. Utd      0 – 0  Chelsea

18/04/15      PRL    Chelsea        1 – 0   Man. Utd

Prediction: Man Utd 1-2 Chelsea

Inter Milan v AC Milan @San Siro @11:30am on Apr.15

This is a battle between two giants who have fallen on hard times. But there is still pride in the Derby Della Madonnina as AC Milan lead Inter by two points and are recently moneyed – having been sold by Silvio Berlusconi. This game represents a gateway to Europe for next season as both continue and their first meeting last November ended 2-2. Inter have been on a bad run, losing matches they should have won while AC Milan have lost just once in their last five league matches.

Current Form: Inter [L-L-D-W-W]; AC Milan [W-D-W-L-W]

Head to head

20/11/16      SEA   Milan  2 – 2  Inter

31/01/16      SEA   Milan  3 – 0  Inter

21/10/15      CLF    Milan  0 – 1   Inter

13/09/15      SEA   Inter 1 – 0   Milan

25/07/15     ICC    Milan  1 – 0   Inter

Prediction: Inter 2-1 AC Milan

Barcelona v Real Sociedad @Nou Camp @7:45pm on Apr.15

The MSN have failed to score in the last two games and Barcelona have lost both, 2-0 away to Malaga, followed by the dismal 3-0 loss to Juventus in Turin last Tuesday. Can Luis Enrique arrest these dreary results and form? They could not have asked for a better opponent than Sociedad, whose form have fallen away as dismally as the Catalans. They have met twice this season  – two victories gained and six goals scored so Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez would have to lead the team in the absence of Neymar, who will miss three matches. Barcelona have to win to keep the title alive until the Clasico, which is next for them in the league.

Current Form: Barcelona [L-L-W-W-W]; Sociedad [W-L-D-L-L]

Head to head

26/01/17      CDR   Barcelona     5 – 2  Sociedad

19/01/17      CDR   Sociedad      0 – 1   Barcelona

27/11/16      PRD    Sociedad      1 – 1   Barcelona

09/04/16     PRD    Sociedad      1 – 0   Barcelona

28/11/15      PRD    Barcelona     4 – 0  Sociedad

Prediction:   Barcelona 3-0 Sociedad

