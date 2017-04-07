Four matches to watch: Rangers need African revival as Real dare Atletico at Bernabeu

Related News

Enugu Rangers v Zesco United @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @Apr.9

The three-match ultimatum has expired but Coach Imama Amakapabo is still holding the reins at Enugu Rangers. His reign could be shortened if his side loses to Zesco United in the CAF Confederations Cup on Sunday. The NPFL defending champions have seriously fallen on hard times and are currently last on the league table. Their opponents, Zesco, will be a credible opposition but could be hampered by inactivity on the local scene. All in all, Rangers need a good home win to give them a better chance of qualifying for the group stage.

Current Form: Rangers [L-D-L-L-W]; Zesco [D-W-W-W-W]

Head to head: This would be their first encounter.

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Zesco

Real Madrid v Atletico @Santiago Bernabeu @3:15pm on Apr. 8

This match is important, very important for both sides. Real lead La Liga table – two points better than Barcelona with one game in hand while Atletico are 10 points off the leaders with eight matches left in the season. It is also important as next week sees the return of the Champions League and a win or loss could impinge team confidence. Both teams are in good form; Real have scored seven goals in their last two matches while Atletico have not conceded in their last two matches. So, this could be defence versus attack whichever way you look at it. But definitely, it would be an interesting spectacle.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-W-W-W-W]; Atletico [W-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

19/11/16 PRD Atletico 0 – 3 Real Madrid

28/05/16 UCL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Atletico

27/02/16 PRD Real Madrid 0 – 1 Atletico

04/10/15 PRD Atletico 1 – 1 Real Madrid

22/04/15 UCL Real Madrid 1 – 0 Atletico

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Atletico

Bayern v Dortmund @Allianz Arena @5:30pm on April 8

This is called the ‘Klassiker’ in the Bundesliga and for Bayern, it is coming at the worst possible time. Bayern Munich have lost twice in this Bundesliga season – last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Hoffenheim and a 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund last November that was followed by a 3-2 loss to Rostov in the Champions League. Next week, Bayern host Real Madrid on Wednesday while Dortmund also host high-flying French side, Monaco. Both sides also boast the highest scorers in the league Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with 25 goals and Robert Lewandowski with 24 goals. This would be fast and furious as Dortmund would follow the Hoffenheim template and press Bayern as far as Manuel Neuer.

Recent Form: Bayern [L-W-W-W-W]; Dortmund [W-D-W-W-L]

Head to head

19/11/16 BUN Dortmund 1 – 0 Bayern

14/08/16 SUC Dortmund 0 – 2 Bayern

21/05/16 DFP Bayern 0 – 0 Dortmund

05/03/16 BUN Dortmund 0 – 0 Bayern

04/10/15 BUN Bayern 5 – 1 Dortmund

Prediction: Bayern 3-1 Dortmund

Lazio v Napoli @Stadio Olimpico @7:45pm on April 9

Both teams experienced two different scenarios from mid-week Coppa Italia matches. Lazio beat Roma on aggregate while Napoli beat Juventus 3-2 but lost out on aggregate. The two teams are also placed third and fourth on the table with qualification for the UEFA Champions League in view. There are two players to watch obviously; Ciro Immobile, whose 18 goals have won 18 points this season and Dries Mertens, who has scored 12 goals away from home. Even though this should be close, Napoli hold the slight advantage having not lost away to Lazio since 2012.

Current Form: Lazio [L-W-D-W-W]; Napoli [W-D-W-W-L]

Head to head

05/11/16 SEA Napoli 1 – 1 Lazio

03/02/16 SEA Lazio 0 – 2 Napoli

20/09/15 SEA Napoli 5 – 0 Lazio

31/05/15 SEA Napoli 2 – 4 Lazio

08/04/15 COI Napoli 0 – 1 Lazio

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Napoli