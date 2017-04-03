7 things we saw last week | Moses helps Gent over Brugge, Federer reigns again as Westbrook sets NBA record

Related News

Moses scores a brace in Belgium

Super Eagles’ forward, Moses Simon, scored a brace for his Belgian club, KAA Gent, in a 2-1 victory over Club Brugge. The diminutive winger scored the equalizer in the 25th with a neat half-volley, and then scored from the penalty spot in the 45th minute. The Nigerian has now scored five goals in the 2016/17 league season as their season-ending six-team mini-league kicked off.

Jepkosgei breaks four records in Prague marathon

In just her fifth half marathon, Joyciline Jepkosgei broke four world records as she stormed to victory at the Prague Half Marathon. The 23-year-old Kenyan completed the half marathon in 1:04:52hrs – 14 seconds quicker than the record set by Peres Jepchirchir earlier this year. She also clocked splits of 30:05, 45:37 and 1:01:25 to break the 10km, 15km and 20km world records on the way.

Afterward, she said, “I only wanted to improve my time. This is a surprise for me.” The truth is that she actually surprised everybody.

Gomez nets hat trick in seven minutes

Mario Gomez accomplished a hat-trick in seven minutes late in the Bundesliga game away to Bayer Leverkusen to ensure a 3-3 draw. The Germany international has been in sensational form under Andries Jonker and has now scored in nine consecutive matches.

The 31-year-old forward scored with two headers in the 80th and 83rd minutes to bring Wolfsburg level and then converted an 87th minute penalty for his treble though Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz equalised two minutes later to end the match in a stalemate.

Federer beats Nadal for third title in 2017

When the new ATP rankings are released on Monday, Roger Federer would be fourth, 15 places better than when he started the year. Since taking a six-month break to treat injuries, the Swiss Master has been imperious, winning three major titles – the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments. And in all of these three, he has beaten major rival, Rafael Nadal in two finals. The question that is foremost for fans is whether the former world No.1 can get back to No.1, even though he trails current No.1, Andy Murray, by over 6,000 points.

Mbappe becomes youngest Les Blues since 1955

Monaco striker, Kylian Mbappe, became the youngest player to debut for the French national team since 1955 when he started against Spain last Tuesday in a 2-0 loss. The 18-year-old has already scored 21 senior goals this season and is being tipped to be the next Thierry Henry.

Westbrook sets NBA triple-double record

Russell Westbrook recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history last Wednesday. He made 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to help Oklahoma City Thunder to an 114-106 overtime road victory over the Orlando Magic. It was Westbrook’s fourth consecutive triple-double and his 38th of the season, just three off the NBA record held by Oscar Robertson.

And finally…

What ties Arsenal to Wrestlemania?

We all know that these are not the best of times for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger but one would have thought that after the plane fiasco and the division within the fans about Wenger’s next decision – the Gunners outdid themselves by taking their angst to another event after some fans fought themselves at the Emirates. Two fans at WrestleMania 33 that took place in Orlando, Florida, showed off ‘WengerIn’ and ‘WengerOut’ placards in what has definitely made Wenger much more famous but where will this end?

No matter what you do this week, be decisive.