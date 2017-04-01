Four matches to watch: Rangers need their luck to turn as Anfield turns red and blue

Related News

Enyimba v Enugu Rangers @UJ Esuene Stadium @4pm on Apr.2

The clock seems to be counting down for Imama Amakapabo at Rangers as results continue to go against the record breaker. On Wednesday, Remo Stars had the effrontery to pick a point in Enugu. Now away to Calabar and the expiration of the three-match ultimatum – things seem to be at breaking point for Rangers. Will the Elephants grind the Antelopes into the dust? Or will it be time over for Amakapabo, just six months after ending Rangers’ 32-year drought?

Amakapabo wrote on Twitter, “So tough to be in a position when you know a lot but can’t say much cos the system mutes you. Hmmmmm a tin line separate success & failure.”

Sunday should witness a cagey affair in Calabar.

Current Form: Enyimba [W-D-W-D]; Pillars [D-L-L-W-L-L]

Head to head

31/07/16 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers

27/03/16 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 1 Enyimba

02/08/15 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers

19/07/15 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 2 Enyimba

10/08/14 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 1 Enyimba

Prediction: Enyimba 1-0 Rangers

Liverpool v Everton @Anfield @12:30pm on Apr.1

The Merseyside derby will have ramifications as both Liverpool and Everton have unfinished business for the season. Jurgen Klopp cannot afford another season out of Europe – the Champions League – while Everton, having come into new money want to flex some muscles. Both teams are suffering some injuries with Liverpool without Adam Lallana while Everton would be without Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman. With six points separating the two teams, Everton could still catch their rivals, as they have been the best team in the EPL in 2017.

Current Form: Liverpool [D-W-W-L-W]; Everton [W-W-L-W-D]

Head to head

19/12/16 PRL Everton 0 – 1 Liverpool

20/04/16 PRL Liverpool 4 – 0 Everton

04/10/15 PRL Everton 1 – 1 Liverpool

07/02/15 PRL Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

27/09/14 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Everton

Prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Everton

Arsenal v Man. City @The Emirates @4pm on Apr.2

Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal side have 11 matches to save their season and to ink a new two-year contract. Pep Guardiola needs all the points he can get so that his first season in England does not end limply, which means this encounter is very important. Both sides have dodgy defences but City are in better form than the Gunners. If the Gunners are going to have another shot at the Champions League next season, then they must win on Saturday though that is a tough call.

Current Form: Arsenal [L-W-L-L-W]; Man. City [D-L-W-D-W]

Head to head

18/12/16 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Arsenal

07/08/16 CLF Arsenal 3 – 2 Man. City

08/05/16 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Arsenal

21/12/15 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Man. City

18/01/15 PRL Man. City 0 – 2 Arsenal

Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Man. City

Napoli v Juventus @Stadio San Paulo @ 7:45pm on Apr.2

The headline news on this one is the return of Judas – Gonzalo Higuain to the San Paulo after an acrimonious split from Napoli last summer. Juventus are running away with the league – eight points ahead of Roma with nine matches to go while Napoli need to cement a place in next season’s Champions League and they boast a good record against the visitors – Massimiliano Allegri would be hoping that Juve can add to just one win in their last 10 visits. This one promises to be a cracker.

Current Form: Napoli [W-W-L-W-L]; Juventus [W-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

28/02/17 COI Juventus 3 – 1 Napoli

29/10/16 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 Napoli

13/02/16 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 Napoli

26/09/15 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Juventus

23/05/15 SEA Juventus 3 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Juventus

There is also Ajax against Feyenoord in the Netherlands while in Germany, it is the weekend of the Rhineweir derby between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund so you can binge on more than the four.