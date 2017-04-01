Four matches to watch: Rangers need their luck to turn as Anfield turns red and blue

Enyimba v Enugu Rangers @UJ Esuene Stadium @4pm on Apr.2
The clock seems to be counting down for Imama Amakapabo at Rangers as results continue to go against the record breaker. On Wednesday, Remo Stars had the effrontery to pick a point in Enugu. Now away to Calabar and the expiration of the three-match ultimatum – things seem to be at breaking point for Rangers. Will the Elephants grind the Antelopes into the dust? Or will it be time over for Amakapabo, just six months after ending Rangers’ 32-year drought?
Amakapabo wrote on Twitter, “So tough to be in a position when you know a lot but can’t say much cos the system mutes you. Hmmmmm a tin line separate success & failure.”
Sunday should witness a cagey affair in Calabar.
Current Form: Enyimba [W-D-W-D]; Pillars [D-L-L-W-L-L]
Head to head
31/07/16 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers
27/03/16 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 1 Enyimba
02/08/15 NPF Enyimba 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers
19/07/15 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 2 Enyimba
10/08/14 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 1 Enyimba
Prediction: Enyimba 1-0 Rangers
Liverpool v Everton @Anfield @12:30pm on Apr.1
The Merseyside derby will have ramifications as both Liverpool and Everton have unfinished business for the season. Jurgen Klopp cannot afford another season out of Europe – the Champions League – while Everton, having come into new money want to flex some muscles. Both teams are suffering some injuries with Liverpool without Adam Lallana while Everton would be without Funes Mori and Seamus Coleman. With six points separating the two teams, Everton could still catch their rivals, as they have been the best team in the EPL in 2017.
Current Form: Liverpool [D-W-W-L-W]; Everton [W-W-L-W-D]
Head to head
19/12/16 PRL Everton 0 – 1 Liverpool
20/04/16 PRL Liverpool 4 – 0 Everton
04/10/15 PRL Everton 1 – 1 Liverpool
07/02/15 PRL Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool
27/09/14 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Everton
Prediction: Liverpool 2-3 Everton
Arsenal v Man. City @The Emirates @4pm on Apr.2
Arsene Wenger and his Arsenal side have 11 matches to save their season and to ink a new two-year contract. Pep Guardiola needs all the points he can get so that his first season in England does not end limply, which means this encounter is very important. Both sides have dodgy defences but City are in better form than the Gunners. If the Gunners are going to have another shot at the Champions League next season, then they must win on Saturday though that is a tough call.
Current Form: Arsenal [L-W-L-L-W]; Man. City [D-L-W-D-W]
Head to head
18/12/16 PRL Man. City 2 – 1 Arsenal
07/08/16 CLF Arsenal 3 – 2 Man. City
08/05/16 PRL Man. City 2 – 2 Arsenal
21/12/15 PRL Arsenal 2 – 1 Man. City
18/01/15 PRL Man. City 0 – 2 Arsenal
Prediction: Arsenal 1-3 Man. City
Napoli v Juventus @Stadio San Paulo @ 7:45pm on Apr.2
The headline news on this one is the return of Judas – Gonzalo Higuain to the San Paulo after an acrimonious split from Napoli last summer. Juventus are running away with the league – eight points ahead of Roma with nine matches to go while Napoli need to cement a place in next season’s Champions League and they boast a good record against the visitors – Massimiliano Allegri would be hoping that Juve can add to just one win in their last 10 visits. This one promises to be a cracker.
Current Form: Napoli [W-W-L-W-L]; Juventus [W-W-W-D-W]
Head to head
28/02/17 COI Juventus 3 – 1 Napoli
29/10/16 SEA Juventus 2 – 1 Napoli
13/02/16 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 Napoli
26/09/15 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Juventus
23/05/15 SEA Juventus 3 – 1 Napoli
Prediction: Napoli 3-1 Juventus