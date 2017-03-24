Four matches to watch | Plateau Utd seek to reclaim top spot as Rohr continues Eagles experiment

Related News

Plateau United v ABS @Rwang Pam Stadium @3pm on Mar.26

A narrow 2-1 loss in Lagos saw the Highlanders lose top spot in the NPFL to their conquerors, MFM. But they can reclaim that position this weekend when they host ABS – though it would not be easy against an ABS side, playing very well. The Kwara team is just four points behind Plateau and a win would also take them near the summit. Coach Kennedy Boboye is still suspended from the box but that should spur on the home side to all three points.

Current Form: Plateau [L-W-D-D-L]; ABS [D-L-W-L-W]

Head to head

04/06/11 NPF ABS 2 – 2 Plateau United

04/12/10 NPF Plateau United 1 – 0 ABS

Prediction: Plateau United 2-0 ABS

Nigeria v Burkina-Faso @The Hive Stadium @9pm on Mar. 27

Gernot Rohr continues his building process with the Super Eagles with another friendly match against Burkina Faso after the 1-1 draw against Senegal last Thursday. Rohr is yet to be beaten as coach of the Eagles but he should hand debuts to some of the players that did not get to play against Senegal. Noah Bazee could earn a first cap while Ikechukwu Ezenwa could replace the jittery Daniel Akpeyi.

Current Form: Nigeria [D-W-W-W-W]; Burkina-Faso [W-L-W-W-D]

Head to head

25/10/15 ANC Burkina Faso 0 – 0 Nigeria

17/10/15 ANC Nigeria 2 – 0 Burkina Faso

10/09/13 FRI Nigeria 4 – 1 Burkina Faso

10/02/13 ACO Nigeria 1 – 0 Burkina Faso

21/01/13 ACO Nigeria 1 – 1 Burkina Faso

Portugal v Hungary @ Estadio da Luz @7:45pm on Mar.25

The last time these two teams met, it was a humdinger of a match that witnessed six goals. Cristiano Ronaldo is available and that should mean at least one goal as the Hungarians would try to get the better of the Portuguese for the first time in 12 meetings. Fernando Santos has no injury worries and suspensions while Hungary manager, Bernd Storck, would be without the suspended Laszlo Kleinheisler and he could give debuts to four players – Marton Eppel, David Holman, Krisztian Adorjan and Paulo Vinicius.

Current Form: Portugal [W-W-W-L-W]; Hungary [L-W-W-L-D]

Head to head

06/09/98 UEC Hungary 1 – 3 Portugal

10/10/99 UEC Portugal 3 – 0 Hungary

09/09/09 WCQ Hungary 0 – 1 Portugal

10/10/09 WCQ Portugal 3 – 0 Hungary

22/06/16 UEC Hungary 3 – 3 Portugal

Prediction: Portugal 3-0 Hungary

France v Spain @ Stade de France @8pm on Mar.28

These are two teams brimming with talents and youthful ones at that, which could mean that Didier Deschamps could give a debut to Monaco’s exciting forward, Kylian Mbappe. For Spain, new manager, Julen Lopetegui, is in a gradual rebuilding process after an utterly dominant last 10 years. The likes of Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets are coming to the end and Spain has to start replacing them gradually. This should be an interesting encounter.

Current Form: France [D-W-W-W-D]; Spain [D-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

04/09/14 FRI France 1 – 0 Spain

26/03/13 WCQ France 0 – 1 Spain

16/10/12 WCQ Spain 1 – 1 France

23/06/12 UEC Spain 2 – 0 France

03-03-2010 FRI France 0 – 2 Spain

Prediction: France 3-1 Spain