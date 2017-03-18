Four matches to watch | Guardiola needs a reaction as Rangers chase 3-0 win against Zamalek

Related News

Rangers v Zamalek @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium @4pm on Mar. 19

We have witnessed the miracle of Nou Camp, which means we can expect Rangers to beat Zamalek 3-0 and get to the group stage. Well, that is the general belief in Enugu as the Flying Antelopes under Coach Imama Amakapabo get set for this herculean task. Meanwhile, Zamalek have sworn to beat the home side for protesting the inclusion of Hossam Salama – this certainly definitely makes the match more interesting as the five-time champions seem a bit rattled. Rangers are not in great form because they are not scoring goals but against this Egyptians, they must score goals to progress.

Current Form: Rangers [L-L-W-L-W]; Zamalek [W-L-W-W-W]

Head to head

12/03/17 CCL Zamalek 4 – 1 Enugu Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Zamalek

Man. City v Liverpool @Etihad Stadium @5:30pm on Mar.19

For the first time in eight years, a team managed by Pep Guardiola got knocked out of Europe before the quarterfinal stage, which means there will be a reaction from the team. But in Liverpool, they have an opponent, whose remaining aim for the season is to win a Champions League place. If there was a team suitably equipped to beat City, it is Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, because of their speed in attack. On the day, they will meet their match in speedy forwards in Leroy Sane and former Liverpool prodigy, Raheem Sterling. Which tactic would triumph – possession-based or fast counter-attacks? You cannot afford to miss this!

Current Form: Man. City [L-W-D-W-W]; Liverpool [W-W-L-W-L]

Head to head

31/12/16 PRL Liverpool 1 – 0 Man. City

02/03/16 PRL Liverpool 3 – 0 Man. City

28/02/16 LEC Liverpool 1 – 1 P Man. City

21/11/15 PRL Man. City 1 – 4 Liverpool

01/03/15 PRL Liverpool 2 – 1 Man. City

Prediction: Man. City 1-2 Liverpool

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla @Vicente Calderon @4:15pm on Mar. 19

These are two sides still with hopes of reeling in the two frontrunners in Real Madrid and Barcelona, meet on Sunday for a six-pointer. If Diego Simeone’s Atletico desire is to get one of the three automatic UCL spots, then they must beat Sevilla. But Jorge Sampaoli’s team should react after their surprise exit from the UCL in the hands of English opposition, Leicester City, which makes for a very interesting spectacle.

Fans should watch out for the antics the two managers whose touchline theatrics is the stuff of movies. Atletico will start with a slight advantage as four likely Sevilla starters – Nico Pareja, Adil Rami, Joaquin Correa and David Soria, have been ruled out with different injuries.

Current Form: Atletico [D-W-W-D-L]; Sevilla [L-W-W-D-D]

Head to head

23/10/16 PRD Sevilla 1 – 0 Atlético

24/01/16 PRD Atlético 0 – 0 Sevilla

30/08/15 PRD Sevilla 0 – 3 Atlético

01/03/15 PRD Sevilla 0 – 0 Atlético

27/09/14 PRD Atlético 4 – 0 Sevilla

Prediction: Atletico 2-1 Sevilla

PSG v Lyon @Parc des Princes @9pm on Mar.19

Unai Emery and PSG must be very wary of this visiting Lyon side because they have shown in the last seven weeks that they are peaking at the right time. But if the Parisians must achieve one of their goals for the season, then they must get a victory at any cost on Sunday or Monaco would pull further away. Radamel Falcao should be back with the Islanders as they try to cut the 13-point deficit to third placed Nice with nine matches left in the season to try and snag a place in the Champions League playoffs. There is so much at stake with both teams set up to be highly offensive – this should look more like a basketball game.

Current Form: PSG [W-L-W-W-W]; [L-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

27/11/16 LI1 Lyon 1 – 2 PSG

06/08/16 SUC PSG 4 – 1 Lyon

28/02/16 LI1 Lyon 2 – 1 PSG

10/02/16 CDF PSG 3 – 0 Lyon

13/01/16 CDL PSG 2 – 1 Lyon

Prediction: PSG 1-2 Lyon