Seven things we saw last week | Fasasi improved, Barca petitioned for winning

Related News

Fasasi races to the world’s third best time

Adekunle Fasasi raced to an indoor Personal Best of 45.57s to finish second in one of the 400m heats at the ongoing National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Indoor Championships.

The 20-year-old is now ranked number 3 in the world after American Fred Kerley and Grenada’s Bralon Taplin.

His time is also 0.06s adrift of late Sunday Bada’s National Record of 45.51s, which was set about the time of his birth.

Miura surpasses a legend’s record

Former Japanese international footballer Kazuyoshi Miura has created a record that may not be broken for many eons.

The striker, who plays for J-League second division club Yokohama, played a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days to beat former England international Stanley Matthews’ longevity record.

“I don’t actually feel like I’ve gone past a legend. I may have surpassed him in longevity but I won’t ever be able to match his statistics and the career he had.” That may be true but what he has done is a testament to ageing with purpose.

Nowitzki becomes sixth player in NBA to reach 30,000 points

Dallas Mavericks power forward, Dirk Nowitzki, has reached the landmark of 30,000 career points joining a league of just six players. The other five are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Wilt Chamberlain.

The German, in his 19th season, is also just the third player ever to score at least 30,000 points with one team – joining Karl Malone for the Utah Jazz and Kobe Bryant for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Boxing manager of champions passes on

Legendary boxing manager, Lou Duva, has passed away aged 94. Duva, famed for producing boxing champions in any division famously handled the careers of no less than 19 champions that included heavyweight Evander Holyfield.

Duva also molded the careers of Olympic champions such as Pernell Whitaker and Meldrick Taylor while the first champion from his stable was Joey Giardiello, who won the world middleweight crown in 1963.

England rugby team equal world record

Eddie Jones led his England rugby team to an 18th consecutive test victory against Scotland on Saturday which equaled the world record held by New Zealand’s All Blacks. The 61-21 win also ensured they retained the Six Nations title.

But they can go a step further next weekend by setting a record of 19 straight wins in Ireland. If they do that, they can start looking at winning rugby’s Grand Slam.

What a Ramos!

What else is there to say about Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos? In a week in which his team has not really played, captain fantastic has come up with crucial goals that could be very important come the end of the season.

He scored the equalizer away to Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League match and forced the second goal. On Sunday, he scored the winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Betis 2-1.

And finally…

Barcelona stage the greatest comeback and are petitioned

With just two minutes on the clock, Barcelona were out of this seasons UEFA Champions League but seven minutes later, they had achieved the impossible – score three goals to beat PSG 6-5 on aggregate.

A petition, which has reached over 200,000 signatures, has been instituted on Change.org, asking that the second leg of a UEFA Champions League match be replayed because of 13 incidents, which it highlighted.

Well, let’s see how far that would go but the petitioners should know that football authorities are not a democracy.

Have a wonderful week as you set laudable goals.