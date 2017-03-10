Four matches to watch: Rangers need confidence against Zamalek as Mourinho plots Chelsea revenge

Related News

Zamalek v Enugu Rangers @ Al Salam Stadium @5pm on Mar.12

The continental quest has made Enugu Rangers lose a bit of focus in the NPFL, where they languish in 17th place; and they will be without one of their strongest defenders in Etim Matthew.

Zamalek in Egypt will not be a child’s play for the Flying Antelopes; but Coach Imama Amakapabo has the experience to guide his young side.

The Five-time African champions are not doing so well in their league where they are 12 points off Al Ahly. So, doing well in Africa could be the way to the continent for next season. This promises to be an interesting encounter.

Current Form: Zamalek [L-W-W-W-W]; Rangers [L-W-L-W-D]

Prediction: Zamalek 3-1 Rangers

Chelsea v Man. United @Stamford Bridge @8:45pm on Mar.13

Jose Mourinho would be plotting how to get revenge in this one after the 4-0 capitulation last October, after which his side has been undefeated in the league and one defeat in all competitions.

The onus is on Chelsea, who have been resting since they beat West Ham on Monday while United travelled to Russia to play Rostov on Thursday in the Europa League.

Mourinho has to find a solution for the absent Zlatan Ibrahimovich and ensure that his former team does not again enjoy the license of his defenders.

Current Form: Chelsea [W-W-W-D-W]; Man. United [D-W-W-W]

Head to head

23/10/16 PRL Chelsea 4 – 0 Man. United

07/02/16 PRL Chelsea 1 – 1 Man. United

28/12/15 PRL Man. United 0 – 0 Chelsea

18/04/15 PRL Chelsea 1 – 0 Man. United

26/10/14 PRL Man. United 1 – 1 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Man. United

Juventus v AC Milan @Juventus Stadium @8:45pm on Mar.10

It seems to be a gradual procession to the title for Juve – eight points clear of second-placed Roma with 11 matches to go. But if there is one side that has gotten the better of the Bianconeri this season, it has been Vicenzo Montella’s Milan.

This encounter will be the sixth confrontation between these two illustrious sides in the last 11 months and that could mean no surprises even though Milan have lost on their last five trips to Juventus.

Current Form: Juventus [D-W-W-W-W]; AC Milan [W-W-WD-W]

Head to head

25/01/17 COI Juventus 2 – 1 Milan

23/12/16 SUC Juventus 1 – 1 Milan

22/10/16 SEA Milan 1 – 0 Juventus

21/05/16 COI Milan 0 – 1 Juventus

09/04/16 SEA Milan 1 – 2 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Milan

Deportivo v Barcelona @Estadio Riazor @4:15pm on Mar.11

How does one follow up on the greatest comeback in European football history? Barcelona are definitely re-energised for the La Liga race but they have to be careful with a Deportivo side looking to put some distance between it and the relegation places.

From the heights of Wednesday, Barcelona must come down to earth to ensure they keep their lead over Real Madrid. Luis Enrique must ensure his team is ready to go again on Saturday afternoon.

Current Form: Deportivo [D-W-D-L-L]; Barcelona [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

15/10/16 PRD Barcelona 4 – 0 Deportivo

20/04/16 PRD Deportivo 0 – 8 Barcelona

12/12/15 PRD Barcelona 2 – 2 Deportivo

23/05/15 PRD Barcelona 2 – 2 Deportivo

18/01/15 PRD Deportivo 0 – 4 Barcelona

Prediction: Deportivo 0-3 Barcelona