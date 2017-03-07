7 things we saw last week: Lobi make it 70 matches unbeaten

Related News

Lobi Stars make it 70 unbeaten in Makurdi

They may not win the league but no team has been able to beat Lobi Stars at their Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi for almost three years. At the weekend they saw off the challenge of Gombe United to extend their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League to 70.

Federer beaten by world No. 116

Reigning Australian Open champion and 18-time grand slam winner, Roger Federer, was sent packing from the Dubai Duty Free Championships by world number 116, Evgeny Donskoy. Federer, 35, lost in three sets of 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 in two hours and two minutes. Unbelievably, Federer relinquished a 5-1 lead in the third set tiebreaker to go out in the second round.

Curry makes top 10 3-pointers

Stephen Curry fought off his recent slump in the Warriors’ win over the Knicks, finishing with a flurry in New York. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers in his 31 points against the New York Knicks to pass Chauncey Billups (1,830) for 10th place on the NBA’s all-time made 3-pointers list. Curry now has 1,833 made threes in his career and is first, second and fourth for the most three-pointers in a single season. Though at the moment he is still way off Ray Allen’s 2,973 – it should just be a matter of months and not years till he breaks that record.

Bellew silences Haye

It finally took a thrown towel but from the sixth round it was apparent to all the spectators at the O2 Arena that Tony Bellew was going to beat former world champion, David Haye. So when he was knocked through the ropes in the 11th round – it was just to add gloss to Bellew’s victory. Though it has to be mentioned that Haye sustained an Achilles injury to his right foot in the sixth round and that really hampered his movement though he said afterwards that the best man won the contest. Will Haye be able to fight again?

Player scores direct from kick off

Comercial FC’s Mirrai scored a spectacular first goal for his new side against Catanduvense – one that he may never score again in his career. In just his third appearance for the club, the 23-year-old hit a shot direct from the kick-off, which caught the opposing goalkeeper on the back. What a goal and what genius to have attempted it in the first place.

Hamilton asks for relaxed social media usage

Two-time world Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, is asking the new owners of F1, Liberty Media, to be a bit more relaxed in the usage of social media on the circuit.

“If you look at football, social media is so much greater, they utilise social media a lot better in football, in the NBA, in the NFL,” he said.

“In F1 every time, for example, I would have posted a picture or a video, I would have got a warning from the FIA, or notice telling you to take it down. This year I am hoping that they will change that rule, and allow social media for all of us, because social media is obviously an incredible medium for the world to communicate with,” he added.

Hamilton is already very famous, so what does he really need more exposure for?

And finally…

Togolese footballer saves another life

Togo international Francis Kone took action to save a rival goalkeeper’s life during a league game in the Czech Republic. [Photo: ESPN]

Francis Kone is not the most popular footballer from Cote d’Ivoire but after saving the life of an opponent in the Czech Republic, Kone has become some sort of celebrity. The forward was the first to sense the danger to goalkeeper Martin Berkovec.

“The goalkeeper was still, lying on his back, and I could see the whites of his eyes…the jaw was locked tight, but I had to make sure he had not swallowed his tongue. The clock was ticking. A couple of his team-mates came in and helped, moving him over on to his side, which you have to do to make sure the airways are clear, and I eventually prised his teeth apart and pulled the tongue back. It was slippery with the saliva and at some point he actually bit me, the jaws clamping back down, but it doesn’t matter.”

And Kone revealed to the Guardian of UK that Berkovec was the fourth player he has helped with his life-saving skills.

Have a lovely week solving challenges.