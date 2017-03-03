Four matches to watch | Elephants dare Pillars in Kano as Reds and Gunners jostle for top 4

Related News

Kano Pillars v Enyimba @Sani Abacha Stadium @4pm on Mar.5

Two former champions not doing too well at the moment, which means home team, Pillars, would be all out to record three points to bolster the confidence of their fans that this season would not be like the last one.

Meanwhile, Enyimba are “homeless” and dropping points carelessly with the latest setback been the 0-0 result against 3SC on Wednesday.

Gbenga Ogunbote is struggling to get the Elephants moving as they have won just one of their last five matches while Pillars have lost just once in their last five. This makes for a very interesting fixture on Sunday.

Current Form: Pillars [D-W-D-W-L]; Enyimba [D-L-L-W-L]

Head to head

17/07/16 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Kano Pillars

04/05/16 NPF Kano Pillars 1 – 2 Enyimba

19/08/15 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Kano Pillars

19/04/15 NPF Kano Pillars 1 – 0 Enyimba

16/11/14 NPF Enyimba 3 – 1 Kano Pillars

Prediction: Pillars 2-1 Enyimba

Liverpool v Arsenal @Anfield @6:30pm on Mar. 4

There cannot be a more crucial match this weekend than the one at old Anfield as Liverpool and Arsenal get ready to ignite their seasons or get the pall bearers out. Jurgen Klopp and his team are in real danger of missing out on top four while Arsene Wenger could be into his last months as manager of the Gunners.

The only positive is that the Reds have not lost this season against any top six side even though Arsenal have left Anfield with points in the last two seasons.

This will be tetchy and nervous match but do not expect it to end goalless!

Current Form: Liverpool [L-W-L-D-L]; Arsenal [W-L-W-L-L]

Head to head

14/08/16 PRL Arsenal 3 – 4 Liverpool

13/01/16 PRL Liverpool 3 – 3 Arsenal

24/08/15 PRL Arsenal 0 – 0 Liverpool

04/04/15 PRL Arsenal 4 – 1 Liverpool

21/12/14 PRL Liverpool 2 – 2 Arsenal

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Barcelona v Celta Vigo @Camp Nou @8:45pm on Mar.4

Top at last this season but Celta Vigo can be very tricky opponents. With Luis Enrique’s announcement to leave at the end of the season and the return leg against PSG in the Champions League after this encounter, this could turn into a banana peel fixture.

The MSN are back on the score sheet and after scoring six against Gijon, you would expect Celta to be put to the sword but with PSG in mind, Enrique might choose to rest some of his key players but he could as well chase the more realistic goal of the La Liga title. These decisions could make this match a very dicey one for the Catalans. How would Enrique continue? Would he stick or shift?

Current Form: Barcelona [W-W-W-L-W]; [D-D-W-W-L]

Head to head

02/10/16 PRD Celta Vigo 4 – 3 Barcelona

14/02/16 PRD Barcelona 6 – 1 Celta Vigo

23/09/15 PRD Celta Vigo 4 – 1 Barcelona

05/04/15 PRD Celta Vigo 0 – 1 Barcelona

01/11/14 PRD Barcelona 0 – 1 Celta Vigo

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Celta Vigo

Roma v Napoli @ Stadio Olimpico @3pm on Mar.4

The battle for the second place in Serie A would be fought with much gusto at the Olimpico on Saturday. Both lost the first legs of their Coppa Italia matches in midweek and would want to bounce straight back for Champions League places.

Unfortunately, the Olimpico is not a favourite hunting ground for Maurizio Sarri’s team having not beaten Roma in any fixture since November 2014 plus the fact that they have lost on their last five visits since 2011. But there should be goals in this one with Edin Dzeko (19 league goals) and Dries Mertens (16 league goals) leading the lines for Roma and Napoli respectively.

Current Form: Roma [L-W-W-W-W]; Napoli [L-L-W-L-W]

Head to head

15/10/16 SEA Napoli 1 – 3 Roma

25/04/16 SEA Roma 1 – 0 Napoli

13/12/15 SEA Napoli 0 – 0 Roma

04/04/15 SEA Roma 1 – 0 Napoli

01/11/14 SEA Napoli 2 – 0 Roma

Prediction: Roma 4-2 Napoli