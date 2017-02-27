7 things in Sports last week: Olatunbosun scores superb goal as Federer signs another 3 years

Related News

Olatunbosun scores superb goal

The Nigeria Professional Football League is surely garnering more friends with the goals that are now being scored in the league.

MFM FC hosted defending champions Enugu Rangers at the Agege Stadium and fans – at the stadium and on television – were left stunned by MFM’s first goal scored by Sikiru Olatunbosun. The left-footed ace took on a pass almost 30 yards from goal, controlled it by flicking it over his marker and in one graceful movement swiveled and his a belter that left Rangers’ goalkeeper a spectator. It was a wonderful goal and one that CNN nominated as their goal of the week. Awesome stuff from the NPFL and long may it continue.

Dedewo sets new 400m personal best

The USA Collegiate series is on and a Nigerian athlete, Paul Dedewo, is using the opportunity to declare his intention to make it big in 2017, especially at the World Championships to be held in London in August. Dedewo shattered his 400m Indoor Personal Best (PB) for the second time in three weeks. The 26-year-old in his second indoor race of the year obliterated his former PB of 46.33s to set a new one of 45.73s. This is 0.32s shy of his outdoor Personal Best.

We have Federer for at least another three years

Roger Federer has signed a three-year contract to play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, which means the 35-year-old will not be retiring from the sport for at least three more years.

Federer became a historic 18-time Grand Slam Champion when he beat Rafael Nadal in January to win the Australian Open tournament where he said, “I hope to see you next year. If not, this was a wonderful run here and I can’t be more happy to have won tonight.”

Federer took a six-month break in 2016 to deal with fitness issues, which he explained, has been a strategy to help extend his career by at least “a couple more years”. Now we have at least another three years to enjoy Tennis’ G.O.A.T (greatest of all time).

Mourinho sets record with Manchester United

Jose Mourinho [Photo: Standard.co.uk]

Jose Mourinho has won his first trophy as Manchester United manager, nine months after taking over the reins; and in that process became the first ever United manager to win a title in his first season. His side triumphed 3-2 over a plucky Southampton side with two goals from 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored the winner with two minutes on the clock. The win also took United to 41 domestic titles, overtaking Liverpool as the most successful club in England.

Yuen-ting makes history with men’s football team

Eastern, the first team to represent Hong Kong at the Asian Champions League suffered a 7-0 thrashing by Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande. But that was not the main story.

The Hong Kong team was coached by a woman, Chan Yuen-ting, who became the first woman to lead a men’s team in a continental competition. Yuen-ting became the first woman to lead a men’s team to a title when her side won the Hong Kong league title in 2016.

Australia stop India at 19

It was supposed to be a stroll to 20 Test wins for India when they hosted Australia in Pune but the Aussies stopped India’s 19-Test unbeaten run with an emphatic 441 runs in the first of a four-match series.

Australia had a first-innings lead of 155 runs in the first innings followed by 285 runs in the second innings, setting India a record target of 441 to win.

However, India were all out for 107 as they lost inside three days, with left-arm spinner, Steve O’Keefe, taking 6-35 as Australia won by a massive 333 runs.

And finally…

A protest too far

Some Vietnamese players of Long An FC have been banned for two and three years after a penalty protest at a late penalty awarded by referee Nguyen Trung Thu to Ho Chi Minh City in a league game with the score tied at 2-2.

The players initially walked off the pitch but they returned and then stood off their opponents for the remaninder of the match. First their goalkeeper Nguyen Minh Nhut turned his back on the penalty and then the whole team allowed Ho Chi Minh City to score two more goals to finish the match at 5-2.

In a statement, the VFF said that Mimh Nhut and captain Huynh Quang Thanh were banned for 24 months “due to disrupting the match, not respecting the decision of the referee and causing damage to the reputation and honor of the Vietnam Football Federation.”

Coach Ngo Quang Sang and club chairman Vo Thanh Nhiem, were banned for three years.

Football as in life is played by rules and regulations. The referee’s decision must be followed even if one believes there has been bias.