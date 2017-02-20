Seven things we saw last week: Nigeria loses out on the continent,sports reports ‘eats’ his words

Related News

Nigeria loses two teams in continental games

Both FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Wikki Tourists were dumped out of the continent at the weekend. FC Ifeanyi Ubah lost out to Al Masry on penalties while Wikki Tourists bowed out 2-1 on aggregate to Sierra Leonen side, RSLAF FC. But while Nigeria lost its two representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup, Enugu Rangers and Rivers United won through to the next round of the CAF Champions League.

Lincoln City continued their FA Cup romance

National League leaders [the equivalent of Division 5], Lincoln City are into the quarter finals of the 2016/17 FA Cup – the first by a non-league side since 1914 [103 years]. They achieved this feat by beating Burnley at their dreaded Turf Moor pitch. For emphasis, Burnley held EPL leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw prior to been beaten by Lincoln.

Burnley’s enfant terrible midfielder, Joey Barton went to extraordinary cheating lengths to try and get Matt Rhead sent off but the romance of the FA continued with Sean Raggett in the 89th minute. In football, miracles are still possible!

Farah breaks record in last indoor race

Multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah completed his tour of indoor racing by breaking the 500m indoor European record at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham last Saturday.

Farah crossed the line in a new European indoor record of 13:09.16 while second-placed Rop set an Asian indoor record of 13:09.43 as third and fourth-placed Amdouni and El Bakkali also set national records of 13:10.60 and 13:11.18.

Afterwards, the British runner said, “I can’t quite believe it is my last race but I have had a great indoor career. It is something that must come to an end.” Farah has definitely run a good race.

Bolt wins Laureaus award for 4th time

Jamaican sprinting legend, Usain Bolt, won an historic fourth Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award after been nominated for the award seven times.

Bolt won three gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at last year’s Rio Olympic Games and he was given the award after also winning the prestigious award in 2013, 2010 and 2009.

Afterwards, the 30-year-old said his story is a strong signal that anything is possible.

“I wish to thank the Academy for this award and I want to thank the fans for continuing to believe in me and for their support.

“Believe in your dreams and do not think limits, remember anything is possible. I was just a youth from Jamaica and I’m now recognised as one of the greatest athletes in the world.”

There is a new No.1 in golf

American Dustin Johnson has risen to become golf’s new world number one for the first time after his victory at the Genesis Open.

The 32-year-old carded a par 71 on the final day of the tournament to finish on 17 under with compatriot Scott Brown and Belgium’s Thomas Pieters tied second on 12 under.

Afterwards, he was not too coy on what he had achieved. “I believe in myself. I think I’m a great player. To finally get a win at Riviera feels good because I’ve finished second here a couple of times, lost in a play-off, and felt I should have won a couple of other times.” He should take are because he only knows today and not tomorrow!

Davis sets NBA All-Star record

In the 66th NBA All-Star Game, New Orleans Pelicans’ forward Anthony Davis helped the Western Conference to a 192-182 victory over the Eastern Conference team by delivering a record 52 points. His Oklahoma City mate, Russell Westbrook added 41 points.

It was the West’s sixth victory over the East in their last seven meetings. The 374 combined points also broke the record of 369 set during the West’s 196-173 win a year ago.

And finally…

Sports reporter literally forced to eat his words

The website, Naviny.ny reports that, “Vyacheslav Fedorenkov, who writes for the major Belarusian sports paper Pressball, had said that Dinamo Minsk wouldn’t make it to the play-offs in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), an international league dominated by Russian teams. But the team proved him wrong, leaving Mr Fedorenkov to [literally] eat his words.

“He arrived at Minsk Arena’s press centre with a copy of the paper, a bowl of soup to make it more palatable and a can of fizzy pop. Unfortunately he was a bit short on soup, so only managed to eat half of the pages.”

This week watch what you say as it could land you in soup. Have a blessed week.