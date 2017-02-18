The decision Arsenal, Wenger have to make

Related News

Arsenal fans can howl and bark all they want but the decision to do away with Arsene Wenger rests solely with the French man – rather unfortunate but that is the truth.

The owner Stan Kroenke is obviously happy with the business model employed at Arsenal and that was why Wenger made reference to his personal title- qualifying Arsenal for the UEFA Champions League for 20 consecutive seasons – a feat achieved by just three clubs; the Gunners, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

“Look, as long as you do not win absolutely everything there is always something wrong and you have to accept that because you want always to go to the next level,” Wenger said tongue in cheek before adding, “On the other hand, in the last 20 years in Europe only three clubs have managed to play every year in the Champions League and that is Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid and nobody else.”

There is no comparison with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

All well and good for Le Professor but to make that claim a true one – he should have added how many titles have been won by Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the last 20 years, compared to what he won with the Gunners.

In that 20 years that serves his memory rightly, the Gunners won three league titles and six FA Cups for a total of seven trophies. In that same time, Bayern have won 24 titles while Los Blancos have snagged 16 titles with the two clubs triumphing in Europe – something Wenger has come close to just once in his career!

Wenger surely knows where he stands with the Arsenal board – he wields a lot of influence and that showed in the following statement:

“That means if everything is not perfect, not all is wrong. Even if I go, Arsenal will not win every single game in the future. That is part of it – you have to accept that, as much as it hurts to lose games.

Complacency and arrogance have set in

“If you look at the history of Arsenal, Arsenal had less Champions League games when I arrived than I had in my career already, and since then we have done a few, so I hope in the future we can win this trophy, or Arsenal can win this trophy, but it is not like when I arrived Arsenal had already won the European Cup five times — they had never won the European Cup.”

So quaint and so self-delusional!

What is the job of a football club, especially one that has money and charged the most expensive seats in world football but to win titles? It is not as if Arsenal were getting to the semi-finals occasionally or missing the title by whiskers – for the last seven years, their season has almost always ended by March.

The truth is that Arsenal could not be any worse if Wenger decides to walk away and that is the only truth the aching fans want to hear. Wenger, please refuse the contract that is on the table and go manage somewhere else – a place where there are no goals and expectations – your nirvana!