How EPL players’ salaries relate to current club performance

There is a notion in the world of football that the better-playing clubs win the most trophies and get the better players. We will thus look at some players’ salaries and how it correlates to their clubs’ position in the English Premier League.
On Friday, the salaries of the best paid players was released and Premium Times did a simple correlation of the highest paid players ‘salaries’ to their respective team’s position on the table.
The review showed that some players are overpaid whilst others like Romelu Lukaku deserve better pay.
The correlation shows that Manchester United living legend Wayne Rooney is grossly overpaid. Sitting first with earnings of £300,000 per week, his side are ensconced in sixth place at the moment even though Jose Mourinho’s team has some momentum going into the last 14 matches of the season.
Troy Deeney’s £100,000 per week perfectly correlates with his team’s standings. His pay packet is the 10th highest and Watford are placed 10th on the league while Romelu Lukaku is arguably the most underpaid and undervalued in this context.
|Player
|Club
|Salary
|Salary Position
|Team’s EPL Position
|Wayne Rooney
|Man. United
|£300,000
|1st
|6th
|Yaya Toure/Sergio Aguero
|Man. City
|£240,000
|2nd
|3rd
|Cesc Fabregas
|Chelsea
|£220,000
|3rd
|1st
|Philippe Coutinho
|Liverpool
|£150,000
|4th
|5th
|Mesut Ozil
|Arsenal
|£140,000
|5th
|4th
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|£120,000
|6th
|2nd
|Christian Benteke
|Crystal Palace
|£120,000
|6th
|19th
|Alvaro Negredo
|Middlesbrough
|£100,000
|8th
|15th
|Riyah Mahrez
|Leicester
|£100,000
|8th
|16th
|Troy Deeney
|Watford
|£100,000
|10th
|10th
|Fraser Forster
|Southampton
|£90,000
|11th
|13th
|Andy Carroll
|West Ham
|£80,000
|12th
|9th
|Jack Wilshere
|Bournemouth
|£80,000
|13th
|14th
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|£75,000
|14th
|7th
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|Swansea
|£70,000
|15th
|17th
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|£70,000
|15th
|20th
|Xherdan Shaqiri
|Stoke City
|£65,000
|17th
|11th
|Darren Fletcher
|West Brom
|£65,000
|17th
|8th
|Abel Hernandez
|Hull City
|£35,000
|19th
|18th
|Robbie Brady
|Burnley
|£35,000
|20th
|12th
The Belgian has scored 16 league goals, which has taken Everton to six points off sixth-placed Manchester United. He currently earns £75,000 per week; but based on current performances, you can expect the Belgian to earn significantly higher next season – either at his present club or at one of the top six clubs.
Another fact highlighted by this list is that goal scorers are still the cream of the pack, which then makes you wonder why FIFA and IFAB have not gotten together to deliberate on how more goals can be scored in the game.