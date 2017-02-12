How EPL players’ salaries relate to current club performance

Related News

There is a notion in the world of football that the better-playing clubs win the most trophies and get the better players. We will thus look at some players’ salaries and how it correlates to their clubs’ position in the English Premier League.

On Friday, the salaries of the best paid players was released and Premium Times did a simple correlation of the highest paid players ‘salaries’ to their respective team’s position on the table.

The review showed that some players are overpaid whilst others like Romelu Lukaku deserve better pay.

The correlation shows that Manchester United living legend Wayne Rooney is grossly overpaid. Sitting first with earnings of £300,000 per week, his side are ensconced in sixth place at the moment even though Jose Mourinho’s team has some momentum going into the last 14 matches of the season.

Troy Deeney’s £100,000 per week perfectly correlates with his team’s standings. His pay packet is the 10th highest and Watford are placed 10th on the league while Romelu Lukaku is arguably the most underpaid and undervalued in this context.

Player Club Salary Salary Position Team’s EPL Position Wayne Rooney Man. United £300,000 1st 6th Yaya Toure/Sergio Aguero Man. City £240,000 2nd 3rd Cesc Fabregas Chelsea £220,000 3rd 1st Philippe Coutinho Liverpool £150,000 4th 5th Mesut Ozil Arsenal £140,000 5th 4th Harry Kane Tottenham £120,000 6th 2nd Christian Benteke Crystal Palace £120,000 6th 19th Alvaro Negredo Middlesbrough £100,000 8th 15th Riyah Mahrez Leicester £100,000 8th 16th Troy Deeney Watford £100,000 10th 10th Fraser Forster Southampton £90,000 11th 13th Andy Carroll West Ham £80,000 12th 9th Jack Wilshere Bournemouth £80,000 13th 14th Romelu Lukaku Everton £75,000 14th 7th Gylfi Sigurdsson Swansea £70,000 15th 17th Jermain Defoe Sunderland £70,000 15th 20th Xherdan Shaqiri Stoke City £65,000 17th 11th Darren Fletcher West Brom £65,000 17th 8th Abel Hernandez Hull City £35,000 19th 18th Robbie Brady Burnley £35,000 20th 12th

The Belgian has scored 16 league goals, which has taken Everton to six points off sixth-placed Manchester United. He currently earns £75,000 per week; but based on current performances, you can expect the Belgian to earn significantly higher next season – either at his present club or at one of the top six clubs.

Another fact highlighted by this list is that goal scorers are still the cream of the pack, which then makes you wonder why FIFA and IFAB have not gotten together to deliberate on how more goals can be scored in the game.