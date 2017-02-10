Four matches to watch – Klopp needs Spurs lifeline as undefeated Plateau go to Calabar

Related News

Liverpool v Tottenham @Anfield @6:30pm on Feb.11

Definitely, 2017 has not been a good year for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side. No league wins and now 13 points off leaders, Chelsea, something must be done urgently to arrest the slide into another season of nothingness.

But their opponents on Saturday, Tottenham, are one of the form teams in the EPL and the closest challengers to Chelsea at the moment, even though the Reds have not lost against any top six side this season.

Can Klopp manufacture a first league win against Spurs and kickstart a top-four quest? Or will Mauricio Pochettino condemn Liverpool to Europa Leage kickabout? It is finely balanced but Klopp needs a win desperately!

Current Form: Liverpool [L-D-L-L-L]; Tottenham [W-D-W-D-W]

Head to head

25/10/16 LEC Liverpool 2 – 1 Tottenham

27/08/16 PRL Tottenham 1 – 1 Liverpool

02/04/16 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Tottenham

17/10/15 PRL Tottenham 0 – 0 Liverpool

10/02/15 PRL Liverpool 3 – 2 Tottenham

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham

Swansea v Leicester @Liberty Stadium @5pm on Feb.12

One of the most important matches of the season – and it features two teams locked in a desperate relegation struggle. Swansea seem full of reinvigorated life after Paul Clement assumed the reins while EPL defending champions, Leicester City, are yet to score a league goal in 2017.

Both teams are locked on 21 points but the Swans have two victories from their last three – against Liverpool and Southampton and were desperately unlucky against Manchester City. For the Foxes, their form has been miserable – losing all but one of their five league games in 2017.

You suspect that form could be thrown out of the window in this one though the Swans have better momentum.

Current Form: Swansea [L-W-W-L-L]; Leicester [W-L-L-D-L]

Head to head

27/08/16 PRL Leicester 2 – 1 Swansea

24/04/16 PRL Leicester 4 – 0 Swansea

05/12/15 PRL Swansea 0 – 3 Leicester

18/04/15 PRL Leicester 2 – 0 Swansea

25/10/14 PRL Swansea 2 – 0 Leicester

Prediction: Swansea 2-2 Leicester

Akwa United v Plateau United @UJ Esuene Stadium @4pm on Feb.12

Being undefeated after seven games at the start of a new season in the NPFL is no mean feat and new coach, Kennedy Boboye, must take most of the plaudits for this surge in form.

For Akwa – there is no better time than now to click into gear and start getting some points on board.

Current Form: Akwa Utd [W-D-D-L-D]; Plateau Utd [W-D-W-D-W]

Head to head

10/07/16 NPF Plateau Utd 1 – 1 Akwa Utd

11/03/16 NPF Akwa Utd 2 – 0 Plateau Utd

Prediction: Akwa Utd 2-1 Plateau Utd

Alaves v Barcelona @Estadio de Mendizorroza @4:15pm on Feb.11

Alaves have proven that they are a very disciplined side under Mauricio Pellegrino – two goals conceded in their last five games attests to this but Barcelona have already scored more than 100 goals this season in all competitions.

It is therefore the classic attack versus defence and which would prevail? Two wins and three draws in their last five matches show that Alaves will try their best to limit the Catalans but with Lionel Messi in good fettle, there is every chance that Barcelona could go top of the table on Saturday even though Real Madrid have two games in hand.

Current Form: Alaves [W-W-D-D-D]; Barcelona [D-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

10/09/16 PRD Barcelona 1 – 2 Alaves

28/11/12 CDR Barcelona 3 – 1 Alaves

30/10/12 CDR Alaves 0 – 3 Barcelona

16/01/07 CDR Barcelona 3 – 2 Alaves

10/01/07 CDR Alaves 0 – 2 Barcelona

Prediction: Alaves 1-3 Barcelona