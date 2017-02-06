7 things we saw last week – Amusan broke Okagbare’s record as Brady became greatest NFL quarter back

Related News

Amusan breaks Okagbare’s collegiate 200m Indoor Record

Tobi Amusan, of the University of Texas El Paso’s (UTEP) set a new women’s 200m Indoor Record of 23.38s to erase the record formerly held by compatriot, Blessing Okagbare, which stood at 23.52s set in 2010.

It was also a personal best for the 19-year-old as it eclipsed her former time of 23.56s set at the same venue on January 20, 2017.

Brady stars in historic comeback at the Super Bowl

Tom Brady cemented his status as one of NFL’all-time greatest quarterbacks when he led the New England Patriots from a 25-point deficit in the third to level and then beat the Atlanata Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl. Brady, at 39, became the second oldest at his position to win the NFL’s biggest prize as he also set Super Bowl records for most completions (43) and most yards passing (466).

Brady as a quarterback won a record fifth NFL title which would have tasted and felt better after having to serve a four-game ban to start the season for his role in the Deflategate saga. The question now is – will he continue?

Sports people must learn to curb their anger

The Davis Cup quarter-finals between Great Britain and Canada was settled when Canadian player, 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov was defaulted from the decisive match for hitting the umpire with a ball struck in anger.

In a theme that is becoming more widespread in sport, sports men and women are taking out their anger and perceived injustice on umpires and referees whilst forgetting that human beings will always make mistakes.

Shapovalov shanked a forehand wide to in the third set and then angrily hit the ball off court. But unfortunately (or fortunately however you want to look at it), it struck umpire Arnaud Gabas in his left eye, after which the tie was declared in Great Britain’s favour.

Canada’s Davis Cup captain Martin Laurendeau said: “There’s always a lesson to be learned from the good moments and the worst moments. Emotional control is the biggest factor in this game. He must learn the lesson and hope it serves him in the rest of his career.”

Aboubakar joins Cameroon‘s party late and triumphs

Vincent Aboubakar was supposed to be the star striker for the Indomitable Lions but as AFCON 2017 progressed in Gabon, the Besiktas striker gradually became a part player but as they like to say – it is better late than never.

Aboubakar finally joined the Cameroonian party and what a time to show up.

With three minutes on the clock he produced a chest control, a flick and a volley – all in one movement to score Cameroon’s winning goal over Egypt. It earned the Lions a first continental title since 2000 and a fifth overall.

Tiger will need another comeback

We have lost the number of times that former World No.1 will make a comeback as the latest in the sunny climes of Dubai was once again wrecked by back spasms. His future in the sport is now facing its greatest test as the 41-year-old was forced to withdraw from only the third event since his return from two bouts of back surgery.

Woods recorded an opening round 77 but looked uncomfortable throughout, though he claimed initially not to be suffering from any pain. Woods was 12 shots off first round leader Sergio Garcia as he faced the real prospect of missing the cut for the second consecutive tournament. There is no roar at the moment – just whimpers.

Social media exacerbates footballl loss

It is supposed to end after 90 minutes but social media has given power and relevance to on-field antics to become full-blown emotionally-laden misunderstandings.

Though they say all is fair in war, Fenerbahce forward, Robin van Persie was branded a ‘stupid motherf*****’ for his controversial antics in Fenerbahce’s 1-0 win over rivals Besiktas in the Turkish Cup.

Besiktas captain Oguzhan Ozyakup, who used to be a team mate of Van Persie at Arsenal, was left incensed by Van Persie’s behaviour and admitted their friendship (or whatever it was) was over with the former Gunners’ captain scoring the winner – adding insult to the injury you would say!

And finally…

Celebrating before you score

There was a first at least in football viewing when you see a player celebrating before even putting the ball in the net. That was the scenario at Goodison Park when Ross Barkley raised his hands moments before scoring Everton’s sixth goal against Bournemouth in a 6-3 win.

We saw Usain Bolt do the same at the Olympics and may be a common gesture in athletics but in football – it created a first-time spectacle. Now you may hear some more on this in the coming days because FIFA might decide it is unsportsmanlike behaviour…

May you celebrate victories this week.