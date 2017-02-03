4 matches to watch: Can Arsenal beat Chelsea; Will Egypt win AFCON again?

Related News

Chelsea v Arsenal @Stamford Bridge @1:30pm on Feb. 4

This match poses a lot of questions for Arsene Wenger and his players – will their season end in February once again being the chief question? With nine points separating these two London teams, the Gunners need to do the EPL a favour by beating the Blues in Saturday’s early kick off. First it would reinvigorate their season and give them a fillip going into their next six fixtures, which includes Champions League matches against Bayern Munich.

For Chelsea, all Antonio Conte needs from his players is utter concentration and the ability to pounce on any mistakes made by Arsenal players. Will Diego Costa get another Arsenal defender/player sent off? Will Conte get revenge for that humiliating 3-0 loss at the Emirates last September? Will Cesc Fabregas get game time against his old beloved side?

The match kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and you will have your answers.

Current Form: Chelsea [D-W-W-W-W]; Arsenal [L-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

24/09/16 PRL Arsenal 3 – 0 Chelsea

24/01/16 PRL Arsenal 0 – 1 Chelsea

19/09/15 PRL Chelsea 2 – 0 Arsenal

02/08/15 COS Arsenal 1 – 0 Chelsea

26/04/15 PRL Arsenal 0 – 0 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal

Juventus v Inter @Juventus Stadium @8:45 p.m. on February 5

Who can stop Juventus from romping to a sixth consecutive Serie A title? Perhaps the most in-form team in the league, Inter Milan.

This match – the 231st Derby d’Italia – could not have come at a better moment, with both teams in top shape and condition.

Stefano Pioli has almost master-minded a total rejuvenation of an Inter team that looked stranded under the departed Frank de Boer; and nine straight wins in all competitions was brought to an abrupt halt in midweek by Lazio in the Coppa Italia.

For Juve, they just need to keep oiling the machine as they prepare to re-enter the Champions League in two weeks. A win would breathe new life into the Nerazzurri’s season while a loss would not mean the end of the world for the Bianconeri.

Current Form: Juventus [W-W-W-L-W]; Inter Milan [L-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

18/09/16 SEA Inter Milan 2 – 1 Juventus

02/03/16 COI Inter Milan 3 – 0 Juventus

28/02/16 SEA Juventus 2 – 0 Inter Milan

27/01/16 COI Juventus 3 – 0 Inter Milan

18/10/15 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 0 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Inter Milan

Cameroon v Egypt @Stade d’Angondje @8 p.m. on February 5

Egypt have eight triumphs at the Nations Cup while Cameroon have four. Both countries have missed the last three tournaments with Egypt boasting the oldest goalkeeper and player at the tournament, Essam El Hadary [44] while Cameroon have the youngest goalkeeper, Oandoa at 21.

Both teams have been resilient at the back; Egypt have conceded just one goal while the Indomitable Lions have conceded two in five matches and it is gradually looking like a 1-0 game.

Mohamed Salah is the danger man for the Pharaohs while the leading scorer for the Lions is central defender, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui.

It might not be a thrilling encounter but you can bet that it would be tight as the Pharaohs hold the edge in recent encounters.

Current Form: Cameroon [W-D-D-W-D]; Egypt [D-W-W-W-D]

Head to head

20/05/12 FRI Egypt 2 – 1 Cameroon

25/01/10 ACO Egypt 3 – 1 Cameroon

10/02/08 ACO Cameroon 0 – 1 Egypt

22/01/08 ACO Egypt 4 – 2 Cameroon

07/10/05 WQA Cameroon 1 – 1 Egypt

Prediction: Cameroon 0-1 Egypt

Monaco v Nice @Stade Louis II @5pm on Feb. 4

A very big match that could become a big boost to the league title come May. Monaco have been the league’s top scorers and Nice are very hard to beat – so what would give?

You can expect Leonardo Jardim’s men to be on the front foot while Lucien Favre would set up his team to exploit their hosts on the counter attack. You reckon that the winner would be by the other’s mistake and if everyone is excellent in their jobs then this match could be a draw.

Current Form: Monaco [D-W-W-W-W]; Nice [W-D-D-L-D]

Head to head

21/09/16 LI1 Nice 4 – 0 Monaco

06/02/16 LI1 Monaco 1 – 0 Nice

08/08/15 LI1 Nice 1 – 2 Monaco

20/02/15 LI1 Nice 0 – 1 Monaco

27/09/14 LI1 Monaco 0 – 1 Nice

Prediction: Monaco 2-1 Nice