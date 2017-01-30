7 sporting events last week: Federer, Serena Williams, Ayew brothers shine

Related News

The 2017 AFCON has its four semi-finalists with Ghana as one the four. Others are seven-time winners, Egypt, four-time winners Cameroon, and Burkina Faso, who are chasing a first title. But the story of the quarter final matches was Ghana who beat Congo DR 2-1, with their two goals scored by the Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan

Federer wins 18th Grand Slam

It was not meant to be but it is now part of history. Roger Federer rolled back the time by defeating Rafael Nadal in the final match of the 2017 Australian Open – his 18th Grand Slam title, which pushed him four ahead of Nadal. Afterwards Federer said he had surprised himself while praising his opponent for a fight well fought.

Bolt to relinquish one of his gold medals

Nesta Carter was in the news for failing a drug test conducted at the Beijing 2008 Olympics and for that reason triple-triple champion, Usain bolt had to relinquish one of his nine gold medals. Bolt was a part of the 4x100m Jamaican relay team that gold won in 2008. The IAAF said Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, which is a prohibited substance. The IOC thus requested that Carter’s medal, medallist pin and the diploma obtained in the men’s 4x100m relay event be withdrawn and returned. Does this in anyway take away from Bolt’s legend? Not actually unless he tests positive for something.

Serena Williams wins 23rd Grand Slam

Finally, Serena Williams overtook Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles of the open era. She beat her elder sister, Venus, to achieve the feat. The 35-year-old was in imperious form throughout the 2017 Australian Open tournament as she did not drop a set in winning and getting back to the No.1 seeded player in women’s tennis. Her status as the greatest of all time is already cemented as she now focuses on obliterating the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles held by Australian, Margaret Court.

France claim record 6th Handball title

France claimed a record sixth world handball title by beating Norway 33-26 . Les Bleus trailed early on but found a way to overwhelm a Norway side that had never won a medal in a major handball championship. France now boast six world titles, two Olympic golds and three European titles ahead of Russia/Soviet Union and Sweden in terms of major championship triumphs.

Payet forces through move to Marseille

Finally, Dmitri Payet is back in France after downing tools at West Ham. The France international had resolved not to play again for the Hammers but it was also revealed that he took a £25,000 pay cut while West Ham forced him to pay back his January salary before they let him move. He really was home-sick is the only explanation.

And finally…

Goalkeeper red carded for peeing on pitch

Shettleston goalkeeper Gary Whyte was sent off in a game against former team, Shotts Bon Accord in the West of Scotland Super League first division for having the temerity to abandon his post and going to pee.

According to Whyte, “The second half started and I was bursting. The ball went out for a kick. I shouted at the linesman and he shook his head. I told him I needed a pee but he was not going to stop the match.”

After he answered nature’s call, referee Tony Fullerton abided by the rules of the game and sent off Whyte. Well, you can’t cheat nature!