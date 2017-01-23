7 things we saw last week | Top seeds crumble at Australian Open

Related News

Top seeds crash out of Australian Open

For the first time since 1992, the two top male seeds at the Australian Open Grand Slam were sent crashing from the tournament. Novak Djokovic was sent packing in five sets by Denis Istomin, followed by World No.1, Andy Murray, who was outlasted in four sets by Misha Zverev. In the women’s draw, World No.1, Angelique Kerber WAS knocked out of Australian Open by Coco Vandeweghe while No.4 seed, Simona Halep was bundled out on the first day of the tournament.

Swansea beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first time

The English Premier League continually serves up surprises but there was no bigger surprise than the 3-2 victory by Swansea over Liverpool. The defeat, the first at Anfield in just over 12 months took the wind out of Jurgen Klopp’s seemingly relentless march to the title that has eluded the famous side for over 25 years.

Fasaasi does it again

A week after breaking Innocent Egbunike’s record over 3oom, Adekunle Fasasi ran an Indoor Personal Best and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I leading mark of 46.53s in the 400m at the Hokie Invitational at Blacksburg. The reigning Nigerian 400m Champion was commended by his coach, Mike Holloway, who said the Nigerian ‘did a wonderful job in the 400’. We hope Adekunle keeps on flying around the track and becomes a world champion sooner than later.

Rooney becomes United’s greatest

The match would not be remembered for the result but the significance of Wayne Rooney’s 250t goal for Manchester United can never be discounted. The United lifted an elegant free kick past the Stoke City goalkeeper to earn a share of the points when it was clearly looking like Jose Mourinho would lose again at the Britannia Stadium. It took the England captain 12 years and 10 days to overhaul the record of 249 goals held by the legendary Sir Bobby Charlton. Afterwards Rooney said, “I’ve been at the club a long time. Obviously those goals have built up over the years but to finally get that record it is a great feeling.”

Formula 1 ownership to change hands

Bernie Ecclestone would have his paws removed from the Formula 1 mantle after revelations that Liberty Media will purchase Formula 1 Association after unanimous approval from members of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

An FIA statement read: “Liberty, Formula One Group and the FIA intend to collaborate to create a constructive relationship that will ensure the continued success and the development of the FIA Formula One World Championship in the long term.”

O’Sullivan becomes Snooker’s greatest player

Ronnie O’Sullivan is now to be referred to as ‘The Master of The Masters’, after winning Snooker’s Masters title for a record seventh time. O’Sullivan lifted the first of his seven Masters in 1995 and added six more over the following 22 years at the sport’s most prestigious invitational event. He emerged triumphant in 1995, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2014, 2016 and now 2017 – one better than the legendary Stephen Hendry, who still holds the record for seven world championships, two more than O’Sullivan.

And finally…

Baroni shows us it is never too late to succeed

Mirjana Lucic-Baroni is 34-years-old and should really be thinking about retirement but 17 years after getting to the quarter finals of Wimbledon, the Croat has advanced to the quarter final of the 2017 Australian Open. This was a promising youngster, who won the 1998 Australian Open women’s doubles title at only 15 years old, partnered with Martina Hingis and won the first ever professional tournament she entered. Good luck to her as she continues her comeback to the big time.

