7 major sporting events last week: Fasasi breaks Egbunike’s record as Sevilla stop Real at 40

Fasasi breaks Egbunike’s 26-year-old record

Reigning 400m National Champion, Adekunle Fasasi, has commenced the 2017 Athletics season with a bang.

Fasasi was in action at the Clemson Orange and Purple Classic on 7th January where he broke Innocent Egbunike’s 26-year-old national indoor record of 33.34s to set a new time of 33.09s in his first ever 300m indoors race.

According to Making of Champions website, “The University of Florida Sophomore finished 2nd behind Freshman Grant Holloway. His time is ranked No. 9 on the collegiate all-time Top 10, is the 11th-fastest time in collegiate history, and third-fastest time in school history.”

FIFA announce 48-team World Cup

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino made good one of his campaign promises as the FIFA website revealed, “The FIFA Council has unanimously decided in favour of expanding the FIFA World Cup to a 48-team competition as of the 2026 edition.”

The expanded tournament would still align to the same timeline as current World Cup tournaments.

“The new 48-team competition format has been drawn up in such a way that there is no reduction in the overall number of rest days and a guaranteed maximum of seven matches for the teams reaching the final, while the current 32-day tournament duration is kept, so as not to increase the length of time for which clubs have to release their players.”

What was not reported is that the format would bring more money into the body’s coffers as the value is further watered down.

Thomas sets PGA history

Justin Thomas has set a new record for the lowest 72-hole score in PGA Tour history after winning the Hawaii Open at 27 under par.

Thomas recorded a final-day 65, which ensured he finished to set the record at 253 strokes, while England’s Justin Rose was second on 20 under, a shot ahead of American Jordan Spieth. The 23-year-old American described his time in Honolulu as an “unbelievable and unforgettable”.

Sevilla stop Real Madrid at 40

In the same week that Real Madrid set a new Spanish record of going unbeaten in 40 consecutive matches, Zinedine Zidane’s men failed to hold on to a second half lead by losing 2-1 to Sevilla.

Los Blancos had not lost any match in all competitions over a 10-month period. But new Sevilla recruit, Stevan Jovetic, ensured that the unbeaten run stopped at 40, with a last minute goal.

DeGale holds Kack to a draw

James DeGale and Floyd Mayweather protege, Badou Jack, settled for a contentious drawn bout, even though both boxers were knocked down. The referee was also almost knocked down after taking a punch to the face from DeGale. The IBF champion knocked Jack down in the first round of their world super-middleweight unification title fight, at the Barclays Centre in New York while he was knocked down in the 12th round.

Veron returns at 41

Talk about keeping promises and former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder, Juan Sebastian Veron made his much-anticipated return to active football for Estudiantes. The 41-year-old, who retired from the game two years ago stepped out in the 2017 Florida Cup against Bahia of Brazil to make a promise he made to his team’s fans. He had made a promise that he would return if fans bought 65 per cent of the executive boxes at the club’s new stadium. And as the fans cleaned up the 65 per cent, Veron was named in the starting Estudiantes line-up against rivals Bahia, which they won 1-0 in Orlando.

And finally…

Teammates fight over penalty

Football is a game of 11 players and the best teams most often have the best team work. Over time, we have had players jostling to take free kicks and penalties but not to the point of a fight breaking down and getting the game abandoned. St. Polten were winning a friendly match against SC Mannsdorf 2-1 when they were awarded a penalty which led to a brawl between club captain Daniel Segovia and his teammate Alhassane Keita over who should take the spot kick.

After exchanging words, they tussled over the ball before swapping blows in which Segovia got a cut above his brow which led to the game being abandoned.

Most times, unity is the key to getting things done so in all you do this week, strive for unity.